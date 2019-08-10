This Summer there were 2 major Law Enforcement Torch Run events in Auburn to bring awareness to Special Olympics. In June I set up 2 Torch Runs. 1 from Canandaigua to Seneca Falls on 1 day and the next day from Auburn to Jordan Elbridge Elementary School. In Auburn we started at the Clark St ARC. We then went to Casey Park School were the whole school emptied out to welcome us with the Olympic Torch on the way to The State Summer Games. They all had some type of sign honoring a 15 year runner, Deputy Sheriff Chuck Jayne. It was very emotional. We then went to Genesee St School were we welcomed the same way. Another very emotional stop. We then went ro the Veterans Memorial in the middle of town and with Nick Valenti and some more Veterans, we did a small ceremony honoring our fallen Soldiers and Officers. We then went to Home Video were we dis a plaque ceremony for Deputy Chuck Jayne with many coworkers, family and friends. It was very emotional and it showed how many friend he had also how much respect he had in many communities. He is sorely missed. This run included, people from, Auburn Correctional, Cayuga County Sheriffs, NYS Police, Auburn PD, Principal and 8 students from Casey Park School, former high school wrestlers I coached, Jordan Fire Dept. An amazing day.
Next was my 17th annual Fire Truck Pull. 7 teams competed for bragging rights. We had teams of 5 come and added 5 Special Olympic Athletes or ARC and Unity House consumers to their team. We had sponsors from, Union Springs American Legion and Sons of the American Legion, Nucor JCB Specialties, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Walmart, NYSCOPBA, Auburn Correctional CERT Team (who stood by all the consumers the whole day pulling 5o keep them safe),and the Auburn Double Days. Even in the very extreme heat, the Athletes put us to shame and told us we had to pull with them. Another great event. And more importantly, the Consumers had a riot. To see the smiles on the Athletes and consumers faces said it all. If even for 1 day in their life, they had an amazing time, holding their own with the Law Enforcement, it made all the work and sweat worth it. And the made the feeling that we all made the difference in someones life. I would like to thank all my sponsors and Agencies that participated in these events. I cant do it with out you, my family and 3 main stays that are always there for me. John, Angel and Paul.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.