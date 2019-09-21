{{featured_button_text}}
Art 1

People spend time at the Art in the Park event at Hoopes Park in Auburn Sept. 14.

 Kelly Rocheleau, The Citizen

Thank you to the many people who attended Art in the Park, we hope you truly enjoyed our art festival at Auburn’s beautiful Hoopes Park!

We also thank the many artists, artisans, food vendors, organizations and volunteers who helped to make this year’s event possible.

Our sincere thanks to the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation department, especially Seamus Rhodes whose tireless efforts provided a beautiful venue for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you to those individuals who gave permission for signs to be placed on their properties, “Liked” and shared our Facebook page, appreciated and purchased art and fine crafts from our vendors and provided encouragement and kind words. Thank you to The Citizen for providing coverage of the event.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thank you to the artists who participated in the Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out. What a joy to see artists at work in the park!

We are looking forward to next year when Art in the Park will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

See you there!

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sue Waby, of Auburn, is an organizer of the annual Art in the Park event. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0
0
0
0
0