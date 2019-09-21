Thank you to the many people who attended Art in the Park, we hope you truly enjoyed our art festival at Auburn’s beautiful Hoopes Park!
We also thank the many artists, artisans, food vendors, organizations and volunteers who helped to make this year’s event possible.
Our sincere thanks to the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation department, especially Seamus Rhodes whose tireless efforts provided a beautiful venue for everyone to enjoy.
AUBURN — While Leslie Tinti lives close to Hoopes Park in Auburn, she had never been to the …
Thank you to those individuals who gave permission for signs to be placed on their properties, “Liked” and shared our Facebook page, appreciated and purchased art and fine crafts from our vendors and provided encouragement and kind words. Thank you to The Citizen for providing coverage of the event.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
Thank you to the artists who participated in the Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out. What a joy to see artists at work in the park!
We are looking forward to next year when Art in the Park will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Art 3
Tiffany Kline leads art activities with children at a tent for the Finger Lakes Classical Academy at the Art in the Park event at Hoopes Park in Auburn Saturday.
Kelly Rocheleau, The Citizen
Art 5
Ellen Harper and Astella Murphy look at David "Dave" Witter's wooden figures at the Art in the Park event at Hoopes Park in Auburn Saturday.
Kelly Rocheleau, The Citzen
Art 6
Items at the tent for Nicole Delaney's business Delaney's Aromatherapy at the Art in the Park event in Hoopes Park in Auburn Saturday,.
Kelly Rocheleau, The Citizen
Art 8
Kasha Fletcher, center, and Kim Bunce, closest to Fletcher, speak to people at the event for Fletcher's Fletcher's knitting and crocheting business and Bunce's pottery business.
Kelly Rocheleau, The Citizen
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Sue Waby, of Auburn, is an organizer of the annual Art in the Park event. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.