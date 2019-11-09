Overwhelmed is the word that comes to mind as I write this thank you letter.
On Saturday October 5th, The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council #207 held the 2nd Annual One Wish, Two Wish, Your Wish, Our Wish Pink Party to benefit The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.
Over 200 people walked through the doors that evening. The atmosphere was one of hope. Pink was seen everywhere. Family and friends came together for a common goal to show their support and help raise money for breast cancer research. It was one of the most heartwarming sights I have ever seen.
An event of this magnitude is not possible without the help of the community. The following business/individuals agreed to sponsor our event and without their donations the night would not have been the success that it was.
BRONZE SPONSORS: Fox Dealerships/Jane& Bill Fox, MM&D/ Ryan Dauphin. Boyle & Anderson Attorneys at Law, Active Physical Therapy Solutions/ Dale Buchberger
TITANIUM SPONSORS: 1840 Dulles Inn/Dr. Paul & Elizabeth Koenig, Over& Under Piping Contractors, Inc./Joe Panna, MKS Industries, Inc./Dave Pappert, Cayuga Training Associates, Sonbyrne Sales, Inc, Cuddy Law Firm, PLLC/ Andy Cuddy, New Beginnings Home Care Inc., Tonya DeTomaso, Langham Funeral Home, LLC, Johnston Paper, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Cuddy Financial Services/Dan Cuddy CPA ,Jack & Jean Baraczek, Knights of Columbus Council #207, AFLAC Insurance/Joe Calarco, Dermody, Burke & Brown, Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus Council #207
FRIENDS: Kelly Mack Villano, Laurie Webster, Marianne Meyers, White Chapel Funeral Home, Upstate Paving Co., Utopia Club, Sam Gotsis, Casler Masonry Inc., Auburn Community Hospital, Heick-Pelc Funeral Home. LLC, RC Accounting/Rick Chalupnicki, Kevin Rich Construction LLC, Contiguglia Law Offices LLP, Hogan & Graceffo Dental Services, PLLC, Tessy Plastics, Builders Choice/Chris Geherin, Ed Nolan, DDS, Aversa Insurance Agency, Kay & Windsor Price, John &Pam Delles, A&M Graphics/Matt Ferguson, Ed & Martha Kalet, Noro/Kyle Krickovich. Bridgette Dautrich, Marianne Meyersm Charlene Squires, White Chapel Funeral Home, Tessy Plastics, Madison Kalet, Brianna Orr, Ed & Martha Kalet , Sessler Company , J & E Electric, Utopia Club, Tompkins Trust and Terry & Sue Winslow.
MAJOR AUCTION & BIG TICKET RAFFLE DONORS: Frontenac Harbor Union Springs/Bernie DeGraw. Board & Brush Skaneateles/Marc & Laura Kowal, Greg Jorgensen/RBC, Dan & Shannon Ryan, Mena & Rick Hansinger, Chris & Tom Carter, Uniform Fashions/Jenna Meyers, Auburn Party Rental, MacKenzie-Childs/Aurora, Skaneateles Jewelers, Ann Shaw, Big D's Limos, Flags R Us ,Beth Baldwin, Marc Geherin, Melissa Geherin, Lynch's Furniture, Downtown Deli, Angelos Pizza, The Center, Lakeview Golf & Country Club, Headwest Salon/Jen Slywka, Play Space, and Lindsey Stefanak .
What else is needed for a successful event? Entertainment of course! A HUGE THANK YOU to Generation Gap who provided the music during the evening. They rocked it the entire night and so a million thanks to the entire band and crew for your donaton of time and talent.
Pictures are worth a thousand words. Thanks to our photographer for the evening, Dave Bowman. I am so excited about displaying and sharing the photographs that were taken, Memories of the night can now be shared thanks to his time and talent.
And then of course there is food. People are still raving about the delicious meal that was served the night of the event. Thank you to Martha Kalet and her staff for providing us with an amazing meal.
A live auction was held during the night and our auctioneer was none other than Chris Geherin, His humor and talent was a special addition to the night. Thank you Chris!!
Volunteers are the those people who lighten the load for others. Members of the Union Springs Honor Society offered their services to volunteer their time to help us the night of the event. Many thanks to Nathan Irving, Chris Daum, Tori Forgham, Jenna Clark, Sarah MacKay, Simon Mills, Jodi Jenkin, and Kailey and Maddy Kalet. No kind deed goes unnoticed. Thank you for your willingness to help.
A few days after the event I received a monetary donation from two young ladies for the event. They donated the proceeds from a lemonade stand they ran recently. Whether it be one dollar or one hundred thousand dollars , the act of kindness of priceless. Thank you Madison Kalet and Brianna Orr for being so kind and for your donation.
And of course how would the night have been possible without the help of so many members and volunteers the days leading to the event and the day itself. Special thanks to all who help make things run smoothly. Dave, Patty and Molly Pappert, Spike Charles, Lorraine & Rick Quinn, Kate & Jason Horbal, Bridgette Dautrich, Joanne Field, Jenna Meyers, Ron Waby, Chris Carter and Tom Carter , Janet Weston, Tom Crawford and Glenn Jorgensen.
Thanks to Dave Catalfano, Spike Charles and Ron Waby, our bartenders, who kept the crowd happy throughout the night.
Thank you to Mike Janas who donated gorgeous sunflowers that added a special touch to our decor. Everyone remarked on how beautiful they looked.
Many thanks to The Citizen for their continued support with informing the community of our events. Special thanks to David Wilcox from The Citizen who always has my back and is on top of any request I send to him.
Kudos to the committee who worked months on end planning the "PINK PARTY". Countless meetings held, knocking on doors for raffle items and hours on end of work, work, work was our to make "One Wish, Two Wish, Your Wish, Our Wish" a success. Committee members are Nancy Assmann, Carolyn Collier, Mena Hansinger, Jenna Meyers, Sarah Podolak, Sue Podolak, Ann Shaw, Nancy Ventura,and Laurie Webster.
Relax now.....WE DID IT!! Thank you for your support and for understanding the importance of this event to me.
Without a doubt, I am sure that I have forgotten to thank someone. If you are one of them, please accept my sincere apologies. If I were to list all the people./businesses that donated and supported this event it would take an entire page in the Citizen. So thank you to those I may have missed.
Last but certainly not least...... thanks to the Knights of Columbus Council 207 for their support of the Ladies Auxiliary with all of our functions and YOU, the community of Auburn, NY. Without the support of all of you our efforts to raise money for breast cancer research would never have reached the success that it did. From the bottom of my heart........THANK YOU.....THANK YOU....THANK YOU.