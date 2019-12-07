Thank you everyone who came out to make our 19th Annual 244th Marine Corps Birthday…Another huge celebration success.
Special thank you goes out to SK Post for their help and donations.
We also need to thank for their donations our private supporters, Good Shepard’s, Parkers, Tom with Mark’s Pizza, Wegmans for another wonderful cake; The Citizen for always helping to get our word out; and also LZ Army Navy store.
To Jim Vivenzio for his beautiful rendition of TAPS, Peggy Vivenzio for all her help.
Thank you all for showing up. It made this year's celebration a great success and so much fun for all.
Till next year...our 20th Annual ~ 245nd Annual Birthday Celebration on Saturday ~ November 7, 2020…12:00…Mark your calendars!!!!
IT’S GONNA BE A BIG ONE!!!!!
Austin Ireland, Fritz Allen, Mike Quill & Party Hostess Phyllis Allen
THANK YOU...SEMPER FI.....OORAH