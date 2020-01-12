A two-day Occupational Safety and Health Administration training will be held Feb. 10 and 11 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.
The training will give workers information about identifying, avoiding and preventing job-related hazards on a construction site. Construction safety and health hazards will also be covered. Upon completion of the 10-hour training, students will be eligible to receive a course completion card.
Registration for the training is $70, and the deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 3. The course is open to the public.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-4899.