ENTERTAINMENT

Oswego Harborfest looking for vendors

Auburn Farmers Market 3.JPG

The Auburn Farmers Co-op Market in 2020.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Vendors are sought for Oswego Harborfest, scheduled for July 28 through July 31.

The annual festival's organizers seek food, commercial, farmers market, marketing and arts and craft vendors.

Vendors will be located in Breitbeck Park and Franklin Square East on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and in Breitbeck Park only on Thursday. 

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the free music festival will return in 2022. It traditionally attracts about 75,000 people.

For more information, or to download a vendor application, visit oswegoharborfest.com.

