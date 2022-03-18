Our Owasco: Farmers embrace culture of innovation

If you ask Thane Benson, of Benlauck Farm, what he grows, you better have a paper and pen ready.

He rattles off his crops, counting on his fingers as he goes, “potatoes, buckwheat, sunflowers, apples, blueberries, peaches, sweet corn, field corn, pumpkins ...” and more.

On a little under 500 acres in Locke, Thane manages a highly diverse operation, taking tips from mother nature, “if you look in nature, there is no place where just one thing grows, it doesn’t exist,” he said.

Thane isn’t scared of trying new things either. As an inquisitive person working in the agriculture industry, he will often ask people why they are using certain methods. "It’s always been done that way" is never satisfying, or convincing to Thane.

“It hasn’t always been that way, and it won’t stay that way. The only thing that stays the same is change,” he said.

In addition to his diverse crop rotations, Thane experiments with integrated pest management. IPM relies on several different strategies to deal with pests. Most recently, Thane was extremely successful in planting buckwheat between his potato rows. When buckwheat blooms, it attracts a range of beneficial insects and pollinators, some of which prey on harmful pests. Last year, this strategy kept the Colorado potato beetle, which can ravage harvests, under control.

“Every year, you can try something new,” he said. From his perspective, the more inputs you can reduce, the better.

With these practices, in addition to cover cropping and reduced tillage, Thane is growing food for his community, and advancing the tradition of environmental stewardship within the agricultural industry. The methods used on Benlauck Farm to "feed the livestock in the soil," as Thane would say, contributes to creating healthy soils, which leads to many benefits, on and off the farm.

By increasing the organic matter in his soil, Thane is improving its water holding capacity. This means rainfall can slowly infiltrate through the soil profile, rather than runoff the surface and carry soil away with it. This results in cleaner water flowing into nearby Owasco Lake, and therefore improved water quality.

On top of reducing soil erosion in fields, having healthy soils also improves crop resiliency. This is increasingly vital in the face of more frequent extreme weather events. Committing to these practices is a process, and it takes time to get results.

“As a farmer, everything you do is for the long-term,” Thane explains. He describes the trial-and-error process, “things don’t always work how you expected.” It’s hard to appreciate the risk that farmers manage — dealing with unpredictable weather, changing pest cycles and markets out of their control.

To help people understand, Thane believes in building strong relationships in the community. He thinks it’s important for the consumers to see the work it takes to grow healthy food, and the progress the industry has made.

This belief is one of the reasons Thane is involved in Our Owasco, a local project funded by The Nature Conservancy run in partnership with Cayuga & Tompkins Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other groups in the watershed. The Our Owasco project is working to build strong connections between farmers and local communities to work together better for change.

Thane says it’s important to recognize the positive changes, because, as he puts it, “one ‘aw shucks,’ wipes out 10 ‘attaboys.’”

Thane has no doubt that innovation in the industry will continue to accelerate. “In five years from now, we’ll be talking about things we haven’t even thought of yet,” he said.

Between the gains made in precision agriculture, variable rate technology, grid soil sampling and the industry’s awareness of sustainability, Thane is excited to see what the future holds for local farmers.

By embracing a culture of innovation, farmers like Thane are feeding the community, and protecting our soil and water resources. With spring approaching quickly, Thane isn’t slowing down his progress anytime soon. This year he is planning on increasing his acres under reduced or no-till management and will continue exploring options to further reduce inputs.

More information about Our Owasco, and what your local farmers are doing to protect the watershed can be found at tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd or cayugaswcd.org.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

