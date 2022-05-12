Our Owasco: Farmer's improvements have downstream benefits for lake

Stretching across 125 acres in Groton is the Robert W. Rose and Son Farm, owned and operated by Sam Rose, where he raises grass-fed beef. Driving past, you might see his cattle happily munching on grass, but you won't find them standing in the mud anytime soon thanks to Sam’s management decisions. Over the years Sam has been making some big investments on his farm, with far-reaching positive impacts both on-farm and downstream.

With his property located just 300 yards from a tributary leading to Owasco Lake, minimizing potential runoff into the lake is a priority for Sam. Last year, he finalized a covered barnyard project that not only helps him better manage heavy rainfall, but has led to cleaner water flowing into Owasco Lake.

“The rain is coming down harder and faster than ever before and having well-planned farm infrastructure helps us better manage these big rain events,” he said.

Infrastructure improvements like the covered barnyard mean that while the cattle are in their outside pen, they have a roof preventing the rain from entering and a concrete pad to stand on instead of dirt or mud.

“By diverting rainwater away from the animals and their manure we’re able to make sure that contaminated water is not mixing with clean water," he said. “This reduces runoff into the surrounding waterways.

“We had heavy rainfall a few weeks back and it was great to see that the water coming off the ditch was clear.”

After the proven success of the first covered barnyard project, implemented with the help of the Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Agriculture Environmental Management program, Sam self-funded an additional covered barnyard for his calves.

“Infrastructure like this is how we’re going to manage these more extreme rainfall events,” said Paul Giers, the natural resource program specialist at the Tompkins County SWCD.

Paul works with Sam and other farmers across the watershed to help implement the AEM program, a voluntary program supporting farmers to help achieve both environmental and agricultural production goals.

In addition to infrastructure prepared to handle the increased precipitation, Sam also grows all his hay under a no-till system, some of which is for his own animals, and some he sells to other producers in the area. No-till management means that the soil is never flipped or plowed. By reducing disturbance, organic matter accumulation in the soil is improved.

Paul explained, “The permanent grass cover, for hay, on all of Sam’s acres, also protects the soil from wind, rain, or snowmelt erosion potential. Ultimately this means better soil health, improved water filtration throughout the soil profile, and less erosion into Owasco Lake.”

Besides the soil health improvements, Sam also benefits from dramatically reduced costs associated with a no-till system. This comes in the form of reduced time, fuel and labor because no-till requires fewer tractor passes over a field.

To further support his efforts to protect local soil and water resources, Sam is planning on building asphalt laneways. Laneways are the paths the cattle take to get to their pastures, and traveling the same tracks everyday means the soil becomes vulnerable to erosion.

“Putting down asphalt laneways stops this from happening, and it benefits the cows by keeping them out of the mud,” he said.

Sam said that the farm improvements won’t stop there.

“You’re never really done,” he said. “After every project, there is still more to do, and more places on the farm to improve.”

For more information about the Our Owasco program, the Agriculture Environmental Management program or what your local farmers are doing to protect the watershed, visit tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd or cayugaswcd.org.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

