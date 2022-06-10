Our Owasco: Farmers leading change for watershed health

Greg Rejman, a third-generation dairy farmer, owns and operates Sunnyside Farms in Scipio Center with his brother, Neil. Recalling his grandfather's stories of hand-milking cows, Greg can attest to the rapid changes in the agricultural industry over the years.

From practices and technology to improve milk production to achievements in environmental stewardship and watershed management, the industry has progressed substantially.

Greg explains, that from a watershed perspective, “While we’re not perfect, we have come leaps and bounds from when our grandparents were farming. The contrast is incredible.”

While driving a tractor, planting corn, Greg talks through the operation's extensive efforts to protect the watershed by implementing best management practices. With cover cropping, buffer strips, reduced tillage, precision applications and advanced manure management practices, Sunnyside Farms is doing an excellent job reducing erosion potential and preventing sediment and nutrient loss.

Stewarding both the land and the watershed, while growing positive relationships with the community, is a priority for Greg.

“It all boils down to good communication,” he said.

Because of these values, Greg is part of several efforts to strengthen farmers’ abilities to implement best management practices and facilitate community outreach.

One such effort is the Our Owasco project, a farmer-led soil health improvement initiative to help protect Owasco Lake. Greg is one of eight farmers in the Owasco Lake watershed who sits on the project's farmer panel, providing contextualized knowledge of the challenges and opportunities available to farmers in the area. Central to the project design, is that farmers lead the initiative.

“Farmers trust farmers more than anyone else,” Greg said. To gain support among the agricultural community, centering Our Owasco around the voice of farmers is essential. It’s also a platform to amplify farmers' knowledge of these issues.

“Back in the day, it used to be that many people had some sort of connection to farms, be it through relatives, or that they themselves were from a farm,” Greg said. “But with the declining number of farmers, that connection is weakening, so farmers have to step up and play a more active role in sharing our story.”

And Greg certainly has stepped up. In addition to his leadership in the Our Owasco project, Greg works closely with Partners for a Healthy Watershed, a coalition of farmers and farm groups that advocate for best management practice s to improve watershed outcomes.

To foster positive community relationships, Greg gives public tours of his farm.

“Over the course of the years, we’ve had thousands of people come through our farm. It’s schools, universities, churches, companies, and community groups that visit,” he said.

While on the farm, visitors get to see some of the best management practices implemented at Sunnyside Dairy. This experience improves people's understanding of what it takes to make food, and how farms work to protect the surrounding environment.

All the best management practices carried out at Sunnyside Farms ultimately improve water quality outcomes. Tyler Knapp, a watershed conservation specialist with the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, said: “It’s because of farmers like Greg that Cayuga County is a host to some of the most forward-thinking farmers I have ever worked with. From best management implementation to adapting new technology, Cayuga County farmers continue to advance their positive contributions to the local community.”

Looking toward the future, Greg will keep up his work to improve agricultural literacy among the general public and build open, transparent lines of communication. Leveraging the ability of different groups to work together toward common goals is key to growing environmental stewardship, he said.

“The support we have at the local level is great, and we want to continue reaching out and getting new groups and individuals involved,” he said.

If you’d like to learn more about any of the farming practices mentioned here, the Our Owasco project, or what your local farmers are doing to protect the lakes and rivers, visit cayugaswcd.org or tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0