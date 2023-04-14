Farmers in Cayuga County are leading the charge toward improving land practices and water quality in the Cayuga Lake watershed. Gary Schenck and his son, Jason, are no strangers to this idea on their 130-acre farm located in Fleming.

Minturn Farms is a third- and fourth-generation beef-producing farming operation. They produce beef for sale to the local community, selling retail cuts as well as bulk packages, and supplying to several local restaurants.

Gary and Jason have seen success when trialing practices beneficial for soil health, such as cover cropping. Cover cropping is the practice of planting crops that benefit the soil, rather than planting crops for harvesting purposes. Benefits of cover crops can be seen when they are used to prevent soil erosion, improve soil health, control weed growth, increase biodiversity and help slow nutrient runoff. Often times, cover crops are planted during the off-season, after the primary crop has been harvested for that growing year.

“Cover crops like rye, if it establishes well, can be an extra source of feed, in addition to helping reduce runoff by keeping soil and organic matter in the field,” he said.

Gary says it’s been a trial-and-error process to get the most out of cover cropping for their farm.

“The window to get it in can be a challenge, especially when dealing with the wet falls. We’ve recently had the most success no-till planting it.”

Gary and Jason also have a rotational grazing system in place for his cow-calf pairs. Rotational grazing involves fencing off sections of the pasture and moving animals periodically around the property. This practice allows for a more balanced use of land and time for the ground to recover and regrow.

Back in the day, Gary explained, cows could access the stream water for drinking all the time, but this led to excessive nutrient loading since there was nothing preventing their waste from getting in the water. Rotational grazing is beneficial for restricting animal access to waterways, protecting streams and creeks from excess runoff.

Finding success with industry best management practices is not new for Minturn Farms. The Schencks have worked closely with the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District to implement the Agricultural Environmental Management program. AEM is a voluntary, incentive-based program that helps farmers make cost-effective, evidence-based decisions that help drive business and protect New York’s natural resources. The program consists of five tiers that help to identify and address sources of potential environmental threats on farms.

In the future, the Schencks are pursuing a new manure storage project. This project will help reduce nutrient runoff and maximize nutrient efficiency, keeping clean water from mixing with animal manure. This type of infrastructure project helps make sure water coming off the farm is as clean as possible.

Gary feels that education is the key to help the community understand farming and the local supply of food.

"Most people these days are more removed from farming," he said. "They don't know where their food comes from."

Farmers play an important role in the community, providing local business services and protecting the environment for generations to come.