Our Owasco: How local dairy farmer works to protect environment

The Carey farm has been producing dairy in Groton since 1899, after Eric Carey’s great-great-grandfather first purchased the property. Now, at 30 years old, Eric is continuing his family’s tradition of dairy farming. His herd of 280 milking cows can often be seen roaming the hillsides surrounding the farm.

Over the years, the Careys have always been interested in trialing different practices and exploring new ways to manage the farm. Eric’s father, Dan, introduced a well-structured grazing program in the early 1990s, and they haven’t looked back.

“Grazing works so well for our farm because it allows us to cut down on costs,” Eric explained. “Fewer barn cleanouts, lower feed costs, reduced labor costs and decreased manure handling are all things that keep us grazing.”

The youngest of four, and a Cornell graduate, Eric continues to implement new practices that are not only good for the farm and their animals, but help protect the surrounding environment and Owasco Lake.

“We’ve implemented rotational grazing on our property, which increases the health of our soil by working to strengthen its resilience and decrease the soil loss off of our fields.”

Rotational grazing involves moving livestock to different portions of the property over time, giving other areas of the property time to rest between grazing cycles. This process makes the soil healthier and more productive. Healthy soil can benefit farms by reducing inputs, building crop resilience to weather extremes and improving overall crop health. Building healthy soils can also produce significant positive environmental outcomes, including less soil erosion and improved downstream water quality.

Eric has spent his life working with dairy cows, and he wants to see the industry’s continued success. Farmers like the Carey family continue to adopt new practices that will benefit the environment along with their bottom line. Rotational grazing is just one of many farm practices being used in the region that has broad environmental benefits, Eric said.

In recent years, the Careys have incorporated no-till planting and cover cropping into their farm practice. Cover cropping is the practice of growing something in the field year-round, instead of leaving it bare between cash crops, and no-till planting involves planting crops without tilling the soil. These practices can help replenish the soil’s nutrients while also protecting lakes and rivers from agricultural runoff.

“The best practices are ones that impact the environment the least, and also help financially,” Eric said. “We cover-crop all of our corn fields with triticale, which helps keep the soil in place, and we can (give) feed to our cows, cutting down on our feed costs.”

For many years, the Carey farm has worked closely with Paul Gier, the natural resource program specialist at the Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District. Paul uses programs like the Agriculture Environmental Management program to support farmers implementing more watershed-friendly practices.

Eric is involved in the AEM program and Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which have helped him improve nutrient management, manure handling and storage, erosion control and waterway management.

“By incorporating grazing and no-till onto their farm, the Careys have taken major steps to improve the runoff water quality from their fields,” Paul said. “They are doing their part to protect the watershed.”

Dairy farmers like the Careys have spent generations on their farms and they want to see their local farm thrive for many generations to come. The past few years have been challenging for the dairy industry with low milk prices, farm consolidation pressures and increased public scrutiny. Eric wants to make sure that the industry doesn’t take steps backwards. Dairy will always survive, it's just a question of how we want to come out of it, he said.

Eric’s passion and enthusiasm for the industry doesn’t stop at the Carey farm’s boundary. He has always been a strong supporter of sharing the local farming community’s story and educating others about what it’s like to work in agriculture in the region. In this pursuit, Eric started his own podcast called “All Things Agriculture” in late 2020.

On the podcast, Eric hosts local farmers and agricultural professionals to discuss current challenges and opportunities in the industry, and gives insight into what life is really like in the industry. You can find it wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you’d like to learn more about any of the farming practices mentioned here, the Agriculture Environmental Management program or what your local farmers are doing to protect the lakes and rivers, visit tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

