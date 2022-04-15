Our Owasco: Local farmers invested in protecting the lake

Craig Culver, and his son Justin Culver, farm about 1,100 acres in the town of Fleming. Craig took over the farm in 1997 from his stepfather, when it was an 80-cow dairy. In the two decades since, a lot has changed.

The Culvers now grow cash crops, small grains and corn silage for surrounding dairies in the area. While growing food, Craig and Justin work hard to do right by the land and protect the Owasco Lake watershed.

“We care about the environment, it’s how we make our living,” Justin said. “As things evolve, and we get more information, so do we.”

Over the years, the Culver farm has invested in implementing best management farming practices that have benefits both on, and off, the farm. Building up soil health, which can greatly improve the quality of water coming off the farm, is a priority for the Culvers.

Two major ways of building soil health are to reduce soil disturbance and increase organic matter, which contributes to soil fertility and stability. For about 14 years, the Culvers have been no-till planting their small grains, mainly wheat and oats, and using reduced-tillage methods to plant most of their corn crop for the past 10 years. This minimizes soil disturbance and exposure to the elements.

“It helps keep the soil on our farm,” Justin said.

More recently, the Culvers have been working to increase their cover cropping. Cover crops are typically planted after the primary crop, to help protect the soil throughout the winter and spring. Growing roots in the soil, and vegetation on the surface, help build organic matter and keep soil in place, meaning it can better withstand erosion caused by wind, rainfall and snowmelt.

“We’ve been cover cropping at a larger scale for the last five years,” Justin said. “Some years it’s easy, and some years it’s a struggle depending on how rainy of a season we have.”

If it’s too rainy a spring, it takes longer for a field to dry out enough for farmers to terminate their cover crop and plant their main crop. Wet fall weather poses a similar problem for harvesting the cash crop and planting a cover crop. The recent years have been much rainier than in the past, Craig said.

“The window to do our work seems to be getting smaller every year.”

There are many other features of the farm operation that help protect the watershed, such as the 20 water and sediment control basins installed throughout the property. These help to control the flow of sediment during heavy rainfall, reducing the amount of sediment that ends up in Owasco Lake. These are investments that can be costly, but are worth it for the benefit to the environment, Craig said.

“We do it because it needs to get done," he said. "It’s part of maintaining the environment.”

The Culvers are also part of the Agricultural Environmental Management program, or AEM, which partners with farmers to help achieve both environmental and agricultural production goals.

Tyler Knapp is a watershed conservation specialist at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. He works with farmers to help them implement the AEM program, and has worked with the Culvers for a number of years.

“The Culvers are at the forefront of environmental stewardship in the Owasco Lake watershed,” Tyler said. “It’s because of farmers like Craig and Justin that we can experiment with new technology and practices geared toward improving soil health and ultimately the health of the lake.

“Justin and Craig are one of many farmers involved in the AEM program across the watershed and that number is only increasing," he continued. “Over 80% of the farmers in the watershed are engaged in the program.”

Looking toward the future, the Culvers plan to continue growing food while investing in environmental stewardship.

“There is always more to do,” Craig said. “It can’t happen all at once, but every year, we invest in improving our infrastructure and practices to ensure we are doing the best job possible, in growing food while also protecting the environment.”

For more information about the AEM program, or how your local farmers are protecting the watershed, visit tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd or cayugaswcd.org.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

