Our Owasco: Local soil health workshops building resilience

This past year, farmers experienced one of the wettest fall seasons on record in the region.

“The rain is coming down harder, faster and all at once,” said Sam Rose, a beef farmer in Groton. With increasingly unpredictable and intense weather events, building resilience into our food and agriculture systems is more important than ever. Local farmers across the Owasco Lake watershed are tackling this issue by implementing farming practices that improve soil health on their properties.

Good soil health is essential to withstand heavier rainfalls and longer dry spells, while providing a range of environmental benefits such as reduced erosion and runoff in local lakes. To support these efforts, local soil and water conservation districts, in partnership with the Our Owasco project, have organized a series of soil health workshops at local farms.

At the meetups, farmers and industry professionals gather to hear presentations on strategies to build soil health. Equally important, farmers have the opportunity to discuss and exchange knowledge among themselves.

Representatives from the Cayuga County and the Tompkins County districts are in attendance to help guide the conversations and offer assistance with their knowledge on best management practices.

The first workshop was moderated by the Tompkins County district and hosted by Marlindale Farm in Groton. Given this past year's weather, the impact of extreme rainfall events was a key focus of the discussions.

Sam, who attended the session, said, “For many years, I took the last two weeks of vacation in June and would harvest all my first cutting of horse-quality hay.” He explained because of the less predictable rainfall, “these days it’s up in the air, and you can’t predict when you’ll be able to get it all harvested.”

Greater variability in planting and harvesting dates highlights the need to mitigate risk in every way possible. Soil health practices are a major part of the equation when creating a field that is more tolerant to extreme weather events, and local farmers know that. Healthy soils are able to act like a sponge, absorbing more water during heavy rains and also increasing water availability during dryer times. This means less runoff into our streams and lakes, and healthier crops.

Despite widespread adoption of best management practices, continued extreme precipitation means farmers are constantly reevaluating their practices and assessing their tillage, manure storage and nutrient management programs to prevent soil erosion and runoff.

“We can’t predict what will happen in the future, but we can look at the weather patterns of recent years to gain a better understanding of what to expect going forward,” said Paul Gier, a natural resource program specialist at the Tompkins County district. “We have seen more extreme rain events over the past few growing seasons, so we need to be prepared for these events in the future.”

Workshops like these are designed to help farmers access the information they need to continue to adapt their operations to upcoming conditions, and to help farmers learn from one another.

The second soil health meetup was hosted by Patterson Dairy in Auburn. The event was moderated by the Cayuga County conservation district and welcomed presenters who spoke about the importance of understanding local context when considering soil health practices. Jason Cuddeback, a grazing specialist and a certified crop advisor at the district, was one of the presenters at the session.

“We covered a number of different topics on the day, including how farmers can test the health of their soil, what practices they can adopt to improve soil health and what to avoid when considering soil structure and nutrient runoff,” Jason said. “Also on the agenda was cover cropping; we spoke about how planting a cover crop has a range of benefits including preventing nutrient runoff, raising primary crop yields, providing an extra feed source for livestock and increasing soil fertility.”

Members of Cayuga County and Tompkins County soil and water conservation districts are excited about future farmer-driven discussion workshops going forward, with another session planned for mid-February. If you’re a local farmer and would like to attend these sessions, please reach out to your local district for more information.

More information about these workshops, soil health practices and what your local farmers are doing to protect the watershed can be found at tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd or cayugaswcd.org.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

