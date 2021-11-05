Our Owasco: Meet some of the farmers protecting the lake

Farmers across the Owasco Lake watershed are helping to protect the lake by implementing soil health systems and other farming practices that prevent water pollution and reduce soil loss and runoff.

Steve Cuddeback and his son, Jason Cuddeback, farm 700 acres between Owasco Lake and Skaneateles Lake where they grow corn, soybeans, hay and red beans. As 10th and 11th generation farmers, they can trace their farming lineage back to 1794, when their ancestors worked land in Skaneateles.

Steve first started working on the family farm with his father in 1978, and since then has been an avid adopter of new technologies and practices. One of his priorities is to ensure that his farms have minimal impact on the surrounding environment, and he works hard to implement a range of practices to protect the nearby lake.

“From one of my properties you can see an inlet for Owasco Lake; the lake is sensitive to runoff, pollution and leeching,” he said. “Like many farmers I know, I do what I can to minimize runoff from my property.”

Steve believes that farmers have a long history of adapting their farming practice. Over the years, he has seen the farming community embrace new technologies and practices to improve productivity and protect the environment.

“Go back 30-40 years and farmers were engaged in very different practices, including heavy tillage, which we now know leads to soil loss into the waterways," he said. “My father’s tillage practices were to plow and go over the crop four or five times before planting and cultivating. We’ve now moved to a minimal tillage practice while managing our crop residue cover.”

Nowadays, farmers are keenly aware of the importance of keeping their soil in place and preventing runoff into nearby waterways, he said.

“It can take thousands of years to make a quarter inch of topsoil,” Steve said. "Farmers look after the land because we know that what we are working with now is all we are going to have to work with in the future.”

That is why Steve saw such value in using cover crops and reduced tillage management on the farm. Both practices improve soil health and provide ground coverage to help reduce soil loss through erosion.

Cover crops and no-till or reduced till farming are just a few best management practices for improving soil health that are growing in popularity across the Owasco watershed.

“My son, Jason, works at Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, he uses my farm for research, and we spend a lot of time testing new practices,” Steve said. “About three or four years ago, we started trialing cover crops on my property.

“Since then, we have seen some impressive results. Implementing cover crops along with reduced tillage management has significantly improved my overall soil health and organic matter, and healthy soil leads to better yields and quality.”

While Steve and Jason have been pleased with the results of these changes, they have faced some challenges along the way.

“The hardest parts are trying to terminate the cover crop in spring,” he said, “and if you are late to plant cover crops in the fall, it can be a challenge to get them established before winter."

Left unattended, cover crops can potentially interfere with the cash crop. One method that Steve is considering to address this challenge is using oats as a cover crop. Oats "winterkill," which mean they die off naturally in the colder weather, providing a protective mulch that can be easily worked into the ground in the spring.

Jason is a grazing specialist and a certified crop advisor, and has been working with farmers across the county for over 16 years.

Jason implements the district’s soil health program and works with the team at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to drive the statewide Agricultural Environmental Management program.

He will often host seminars and events on the family farm for farmers to share experiences implementing best management practices, learn from one another and find out about soil health programs running in the watershed.

The Agricultural Environmental Management is a voluntary program that works with farmers to protect the quality of their farms’ natural resources and demonstrate their environmental stewardship efforts. Farmers receive one-on-one support to develop specialized farm plans.

“We’re proud to report that over 76% of farmers across the watershed are engaged in the AEM program,” Jason said. “This shows strong support from the farming community about their commitment to ongoing practice change.”

Find out more about cover crops, reduced tillage management, the AEM program and what your local farmers are doing to protect nearby lakes at cayugaswcd.org.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

