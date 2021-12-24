Our Owasco: Passing responsible farming on to the next generation

Farmers across the Owasco watershed are helping to protect Owasco Lake by implementing soil health systems and other farming practices that prevent water pollution and reduce soil loss and runoff.

PJ Houston farms 700 acres on the southern side of Owasco Lake in Tompkins County. The oldest of two brothers, he carries on a tradition that began back in 1905 when his great grandfather purchased 64 acres of land with the intention of turning it into a dairy farm to support his young family.

48-year-old PJ was born and raised on the farmlands that his family has worked for over a century. Farming is all about mentorship, PJ said, and he has worked hard to ensure his 18-year-old son, Robert, will be able to take over the family business when he retires.

“We manage 280 cattle, 120 of those are milking cows and we also grow hay, soybeans, corn and grain,” PJ said.

PJ has spent his life working with cattle, and truly cares for their health and happiness. “I don’t think it is possible to treat my cows any better, we really baby them.” he said, “When you have healthy and happy cows, they produce more milk.”

For the fourth-generation producer, farming into the future means ensuring that his business is focused on more than just productivity. PJ believes that prioritizing the well-being of his animals and protecting the local environment are key to ensuring its long-term success for future generations.

“One day my son will rely on this land to make a living and I want to make sure I leave it to him in good condition,” he said.

PJ farms in the Owasco Lake Watershed, an area that is sensitive to the surrounding land uses, and he knows how important it is to minimize his negative impact on the surrounding environment. Over the years PJ has worked closely with Tompkins County’s local agricultural professionals to help achieve this goal.

Implementing a supplementary feeding program with rotational grazing improved his milk production, cattle weight gain and nutrient distribution across the farm. More recently, PJ modified his tillage methods to better suit his productivity and environmental values, switching from conventional moldboard plow to speed till with a disk on part of his farm.

By changing over to new tillage practices, PJ has saved fuel and time, and has helped to protect Owasco Lake by reducing soil erosion and nutrient runoff on his farm. Reduced tillage practices can help minimize disturbance to the soil, keeping the soil, and nutrients that it holds, where farmers want it — on the farm.

“We spend a lot of time fine tuning when we are trying a new practice on the farm,” PJ said. "If we don’t like the way it turns out the first time, we try it a few different ways until we like it.”

PJ is also involved in the state’s Agriculture Environmental Management program and Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which have improved his fencing, waterway management and manure storage. Both programs are voluntary and support local farmers to help them achieve their production and environmental goals while also achieving locale, state and federal environmental and water quality goals.

“We’re lucky to have people like Tompkins Soil and Water Conservation District to help get us access to resources to do things better on the farm,” he said.

Paul Gier is the natural resource program specialist at Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District. He works closely with PJ and other local farmers to help them implement different practices and get involved in programs through the watershed, including the AEM program.

“AEM supports local farmers to protect the quality of their farms’ natural resources and demonstrate their stewardship of their land,” Paul said. “We work one-on-one with farmers to develop individualized farm plans, this often includes a range of different conservation practices such as cover crops, no-till cropping and pasture rotation.”

If you’d like more information about reduced tillage management, the AEM program or what your local farmers are doing to protect the watershed, head to tompkinscountyny.gov/swcd.

Our Owasco is a project to work with farmers in Cayuga and Tompkins counties to recognize and accelerate their efforts to adopt farming practices that protect Owasco Lake. The project is funded by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Cayuga and Tompkins county soil and water conservation districts, Cornell University and American Farmland Trust.

