Doug and Janet Young, founders of Spruce Haven Farm, a dairy farm in Union Springs, feel that farmers in the Finger Lakes region are doing their part to protect water quality. Doug, along with his partner sons, Dustin and Luke, and business partner, Jason Koch, manage the dairy operation of 2,000 cows and harvest 3,800 acres of farmland in Cayuga County.

The team at Spruce Haven Farm has partnered with some of the leading agronomic researchers at Cornell University to continue advancing farm nutrient efficiency and long-term agricultural sustainability.

The research team is currently working on several developments to understand the best application methods for adding nutrients to fields that reduce nutrient runoff.

Spruce Haven Farm has been using a methane digester for the past eight years that has helped them to develop several renewable resources. Cornell researchers are beginning to develop a biochar product that could be applied to crop land. Biochar is a carbon-filled byproduct that can be applied to farmland to ensure proper nutrients are present for crop growth while holding the carbon for a hundred years.

The Spruce Haven methane digester has recently undergone an update and is now producing renewable natural gas that will be used locally by customers in the town of Fleming and city of Auburn. This update became functional in October 2022 and will be supplying residents of the surrounding lands with renewable resources.

In addition to ensuring optimal efficiency with manure application and producing renewable natural gas, corn acres are either zone-tilled or no-tilled. They also utilize cover cropping practices on all their cropland. Cover cropping is a practice that helps reduce soil erosion by planting crops after the main crop has been harvested.

“The goal is to plant the cover crop within a few days of the day we chop the corn," Doug said.

To improve the outcome of this balance, they are always making changes, but “every change comes with challenges.”

“Being a farmer is humbling; we are totally dependent on God to send enough rain. No matter how hard you work, any moment can bring challenges leading us to rediscover God’s faithfulness," he said.

Doug and his partners appreciate the need to improve agricultural literacy among the general public.

“There are always critics of agriculture, but farming remains one of the most trusted professions in the country, we just need more people to understand what really happens on farms," he said.

Doug describes the work of Spruce Haven Farm as guided by a simple equation: Working toward the highest human nutrition with the lowest environmental footprint.