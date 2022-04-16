Owasco: 100 years ago, a surprise raid at Lakeside Park

This humorous account happened exactly 100 years ago this week on April 20, 1922. The headline in The Citizen took front page coverage and announced boldly, "100 Arrested at Cock Fight.” Twenty New York State Troopers accomplished the feat by a surprise raid that evening at Lakeside Park.

The troopers came by automobile from the Oneida barracks, some in uniform, others wearing plainclothes. An anonymous tip to the authorities gave them the pre-knowledge of the upcoming huge event. Their plan, under the direction of Capt. Steven McCarthy, was to carry out the surprise raid and resultant arrests proved very successful. The Citizen reported, “They did a mighty fine job.” The only mishap was when one of the troopers, in the dark, fell in the outlet during the secretive, silent approach to the hotel where the gambling activities were held. He fell in up to his shoulders until his buddies pulled him out. He was able to join the others in the raid.

The article went on to report the orderly proceedings, under the supervision of Owasco Justice of the Peace I.E. Pearson, who was sent for. A no-nonsense man, with a reputation for thoroughness, Judge Pearson set up his emergency courtroom right in the hotel! Under the watchful eye of some of the troopers, the gathering of 100 men lined up to be processed and pay their fine. The other troopers were outside the building dealing with the many chickens captured in the raid. One of the first in line was Flint Bills, owner of the hotel — he was charged with the largest fine of $50. The three owners of the pronounced “Through bred chickens" were each fined $30. They listed their addresses as Solvay. The rest of the men were fined $10 to $15. The total of fines collected in the early morning of April 21 amounted to $1,195. A lot of revenue! It was a long night.

All 100 names were printed in the paper, and the reporter confessed he found some avoided notoriety by assuming the common names of “Smith” and “Jones.” My examination of the list showed there were 10 area men involved: two men from Moravia and eight from Auburn. The rest came from all over the state. Listed with the names were addresses from Oswego, Oneida, Syracuse, Seneca Falls, Rochester and Hudson Falls. Other locations listed were Pompey Hill, Phelps, Utica, Newark, Clyde, Ovid, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Canandaigua, Watertown and Waterloo. This proved the cockfight was a very large, preplanned and covertly advertised event. The list showed one gambler came from Indianapolis! Imagine their embarrassment to have their names printed in the paper!

Officer Robinson of the Auburn Police was said to be “in a quandary” on what to do with the 70 confiscated chickens. He could not put them in cages together because, he said, they were “scrappy.” Worse yet, the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals strongly refused to take them! No cuddly kittens or doe-eyed puppies, but very angry, fighting roosters. No sir, no way! It was a quandary indeed. Officer Robinson left four troopers in charge of them until a home for them could be found. Nothing further was written about this outcome and what became of them. (Chicken in the pot on Sunday, I suspect.)

Cockfighting is an old English gaming tradition, but it is over 6,000 years old. Shakespeare wrote about it. The birds are bred for their stamina and deliberately trained to fight. Handlers even secured knives to the spurs of the roosters, resulting in a bloody sport. When placed together in a ring, how long did it take for the winner to be decided, until one became too weak to fight or was killed?

In the town of Owasco, at Island Park on April 20, 1922, 70 birds were spared this debacle. Had the competition got underway, or was it interrupted by the raid?

This blood sport still exists today. Wikipedia reports it is illegal in all 50 states. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama signed farm bills prohibiting cockfighting. In February 2014, major law enforcement conducted raids against cockfighting. In New York state, 3,000 birds were seized, and nine men were arrested for conducting animal fighting in ”Operation Angry Bird." It was reported that this was New York’s largest ever cockfighting bust.

In May of 2017, the Los Angeles Department seized 7,000 cockfighting birds at a ranch in Los Verde, California. This was one of the largest busts in United States history!

My son was given a rooster long ago on his farm in Moravia. The bird had beautiful red, yellow and black plumage. He also came with a bad attitude. The cagy bird would lie in wait and charge the farm workers in a flurry of feathers and squawks. My husband, Milo, was forced to carry a broom when he walked past the barn. Daughter Lynne carried a shovel.

The only family member or person he wouldn’t attack was me. Was it my voice as I talked to him? Was it because I didn’t carry a weapon to keep him at bay from attacking me? I can see him now, head tilted to one side, keenly watching and listening to me. Chip later learned he was formerly used in cockfighting. When he got too old to fight, he was given to Chip. His poor legs were scarred and his spurs showed evidence of the fights he was in. He met his demise when a tractor ran over him accidently in the circular drive.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Sources used in this column include The Citizen's 200th anniversary celebration book and Wikipedia.

