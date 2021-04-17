Owasco: 104 names of the Carl Dickman Polar Bear Club

The package from Vestal arrived at the Owasco Town Hall on March 3. It contained the scrapbook kept by Denny White of his years as a Polar Bear. There were 38 articles from area newspapers and 63 pictures! I began to abstract the names of the Polar Bears, adding to the list I had, and Todd Gaglianese copied and restored the pictures and made them into black and white from the brown-toned articles.
The original name for the swimmers was the Auburn Polar Bears. It was changed to the ”Carl Dickman Polar Bears” in 1984, the year after Carl passed away in February of 1983. Some of the fascinating statistics I found are listed here to complete the series:
In 1964, Carl Dickman was the only one on New Year’s Day for the plunge into the channel.
• There were seven “She-Bears” who joined the men.
• The oldest person was the first to dive. It was always Carl, and then Mike Koziel.
• There was a black Labrador retriever who joined the divers.
• The Owasco Fire Department served minestrone soup and crackers for the group.
• The youngest was Brian Burghdorf, age 8, joined the next year by his brother Brett, age 11.
• Henry Burlew came from North Carolina to participate in the plunge.
• 1934 was the coldest year according to Carl. It took two hours to cut through 2 feet of ice.
• Two wind surfers joined in 1984, and in 1988 Peter Whiting and Jim Murphy in wet suits.
Here is the updated and alphabetical list of the 104 Carl Dickman Polar Bears and She-Bears:
Mary Ann Alger, Ray Alger, William Bowes, Kevin Byrne, Tony Brancato, David Bowen, Don and Leroy Blaisdell, Brian Burghdurf, Brett Burghdurf, Gary Burghdurf, Larry Brown, Henry Burlew, Tom Cocola (a Citizen reporter), George Cuthbert, Tom Contrea Sr., Tom Contrea Jr., Nancy Contrea Kadien, Robert Contrea, Tom Chase, Robert Cartner, Dave Clanon, Don Duger, Colette Duerr, Carl, Gary, John, Mike, Stephen, Charles and David Duerr, Hermine Drossos, Stephan Downing, David Edmunds, Joe Farley, Rich French, Dick and Leon Gaklik, Fred and Tim Genkos, ? Hoyte, Ed and Harvey Hole, Lance Howland (a Post-Standard reporter), Tom Jones, Judi Knox, Mike Koziel, Bill Kalabanka, Gregory Kadien, Mike Leide, Lee Michaels, Chris, Larry and Terry Morabito, Ward, Dick and William Mitchell, John McKeon, Daniel Mizro, Jim Mills Jr., Fred Marty, Dr. Jerry Oliska, Rick Portine, Richard, Burt, Art and Robert Pearce, Mike Pettigrass, Rich Pettinger, Richard Peniod, Mark Pineau, Barbara, Nancy, Bill, Ed and Jim Reynolds, Paul Radke Jr., Art Roof, Ron, Clarence and Butso Sherman, Denny Sedor, Roy and Greg Smith, David Simmonds, Bob Stearns, Whitney Stevens, Sheila, Julie and Jason Tucker, Mark Talbot, Bob Thompson, George and Neil Vreeland, Mark Vail, Tom Vail, Allan Wilson, Denny White, Dr. Joe Wasileski, Don Wager, Thomas White.
I have no knowledge of the participants in the local Polar Bear Plunge in Owasco Lake for the years from 1932 to 1972. The remarks I have included in this article were statements from Carl Dickman and others taken from Denny White's scrapbook. The scrapbook starts in 1972 and concluded in the late 1980s.
