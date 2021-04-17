Owasco: 104 names of the Carl Dickman Polar Bear Club

The package from Vestal arrived at the Owasco Town Hall on March 3. It contained the scrapbook kept by Denny White of his years as a Polar Bear. There were 38 articles from area newspapers and 63 pictures! I began to abstract the names of the Polar Bears, adding to the list I had, and Todd Gaglianese copied and restored the pictures and made them into black and white from the brown-toned articles.

The original name for the swimmers was the Auburn Polar Bears. It was changed to the ”Carl Dickman Polar Bears” in 1984, the year after Carl passed away in February of 1983. Some of the fascinating statistics I found are listed here to complete the series:

In 1964, Carl Dickman was the only one on New Year’s Day for the plunge into the channel.

• There were seven “She-Bears” who joined the men.

• The oldest person was the first to dive. It was always Carl, and then Mike Koziel.

• There was a black Labrador retriever who joined the divers.

• The Owasco Fire Department served minestrone soup and crackers for the group.

• The youngest was Brian Burghdorf, age 8, joined the next year by his brother Brett, age 11.