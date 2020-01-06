{{featured_button_text}}
Sacred Heart Church will host a bereavement support group beginning from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco.

The group will use GriefShare, a 13-week, nondenominational program that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar includes grief experts and real-life stories, and will be followed by small group discussions.

The group costs $15, to cover materials. Other books and materials are also available to be borrowed.

For more information, or to register, call Bernie Tomasso at (315) 246-3440.

