Owasco DAR celebrates, promotes Constitution Week

The Owasco chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, and encourages the community to do so as well.

The society began the observance in 1955, when service organizations petitioned Congress to dedicate the week to the commemoration of America's foundational government document. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the observance into law the following year.

The goals of Constitution Week are to encourage the study of historical events that led to the creation of the document in 1787, to remind the public that the Constitution of the country's heritage, and to emphasize U.S. citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.

“In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this powerful document, which has enabled our democracy within a republic for more than two centuries. We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation,” society President Gen. Denise Doring VanBuren said in a news release.