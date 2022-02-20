 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Owasco DAR plans meeting, 125th anniversary lunch

The Owasco chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in September.

The Owasco chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting at noon Saturday, March 19, at the Frontenac Historical Society and Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

There will be tours of the museum by DAR member Pat Kimber, as well as refreshments.

On April 23, the chapter will host a 125th anniversary luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn. The luncheon will celebrate the chapter's organization on April 28, 1897, by Regent Julia Porter Osborne. She held the first meeting at her South Street home, and 14 women were eligible for membership. The luncheon's speaker will be Cayuga County Historian Ruth Bradley, with the topic, "Auburn: 1890."

To RSVP for the luncheon, email nasusm@hotmail.com. The RSVP deadline is April 13.

For more information, including membership and genealogical research, visit nydar.org.

