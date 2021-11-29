Owasco DAR to host 'Spy' presentation, anniversary celebration

The Owasco chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a meeting at noon Thursday, Dec. 18, at Auburn Masonic Lodge No. 124, 5593 Route 34, Fleming.

Along with the election of officers for 2022 and the annual business meeting, the event will feature a special presentation about "George Washington's Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution" by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yeager.

The chapter will celebrate its 125th anniversary in April with a commemorative luncheon. Its first regent was Julia Porter Osborne.

For more information about the chapter, membership or its 125th anniversary celebration, contact Susan Marteney at nasusm@hotmail.com or visit owascochapternsdar.blogspot.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0