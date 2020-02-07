Owasco earns honor from Arbor Day Foundation
ENVIRONMENT

Owasco earns honor from Arbor Day Foundation

Owasco trees

A grove of shellbark hickory trees in Owasco.

 Gwendolyn Craig

The town of Owasco has been named a 2019 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of the town's commitment to effective community forest management.

It is the first year the town has earned the honor, the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to planting trees. The town earned the honor by meeting the Tree City USA program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

2019 has been a very important year for us, and we are very excited to earn the recognition of the National Arbor Day Foundation”, Owasco Town Supervisor Ed Wagner said in a news release. “Our community forestry activities are the fundamental part of our commitment to our citizens and our environment.”

Wagner and town natural resource consultant Walt Aikman will travel to Albany March 19 to accept the award.

For more information, visit arborday.org.

