Owasco: Fifty years ago, the flood of 1972

The headline in The Citizen for June 22, 1972, alerted the residents of Auburn and Cayuga County to an eminent weather threat. “Flood danger rising in city, county areas,” it warned. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reported the outlet had swollen by more than 2 inches of rain that had fallen in the past 24 hours, and warned the towns of Throop and Mentz and the village of Port Byron to expect intensive flooding. The upper pumping station on Owasco Lake confirmed that more than 2 inches of rain had fallen, and said the lake level had risen by more than 1 foot in one day.

The Cayuga County Historian's Office has a large file preserving the record of the flooding over the years, and especially the devastation caused by Hurricane Agnes in New York state in June 1972.

I have written a previous column of our Owasco volunteers who took a bus trip to Corning with a group of teenagers from the village, and how the chattering youth were suddenly silent when they saw the devastation from their bus window seat. It looked like a war zone. Wrecked houses tilted off their foundations. Debris and mud everywhere. In early July, the odor of decay was indescribable. The flood had changed the way of life for many in Painted Post and Corning. The young people under my care as leader of the crew that day never forgot it, being a part of history.

In June of 1972, a total of 6.39 inches of precipitation had fallen in Auburn, compared to 2.34 in 1971, for a total of 19.31 inches compared to 12.61 in 1971. Cayuga Lake had risen from 10 to 16 inches in 24 hours — the highest in 12 to 13 years, according to the Department of Transportation in Syracuse.

The emergency increased when on June 26, when the newspaper reported, "State dam weakens and 10,000 evacuated." It further stated, "a loosening of a support raceway near Swift Street caused the evacuation of one third of Auburn." A friend told me he was 9 years old then, and his family lived on Church Street and were told to evacuate. He remembers being told a 50-foot wall of water could flood their area if the dam ruptured. A picture with this column shows Washington Street and the overflow cursing across the highway near the Dunn and McCarthy plant, which had water up to its windows.

Areas both north and south of the lake were evacuated Thursday night. Help came from everywhere. Dozens of city and county employees and volunteers from the Owasco Fire Department worked until 1 a.m. buttressing the state dam that controls the lake level. More than 2,000 sandbags were placed at both ends of the dam to prevent any danger of the force of the water weakening its side banks. The Red Cross provided hot coffee for the 100 men working at the dam. Gates were opened to relieve the water pressure.

At Auburn Correctional Facility, 800 inmates on the south side facing the outlet were evacuated to other cell blocks in case "the wall of water," it was predicted if the dam broke, “could have collapsed the wall" according to Superintendent Robert Henderson. One hundred off-duty officers were called in.

William Catto, chief engineer for the city, notified the radio and television stations and the Port Byron Fire Department to expect a 1-foot rise in the outlet if the gates in the dam were opened.

A later assessment of the damage and help for the businesses, homes and areas affected by the flooding were reviewed by officials. Assemblyman Steve Riford said that Cayuga County was not among the 14 counties in the state included in a telegram by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller to President Richard Nixon. Nixon declared the counties a disaster area at Rockefeller's request. Steve Riford said “he believes Cayuga County should be declared a disaster area." Later reports said that local governments may receive direct grants. Individuals and businesses could be helped with low-interest loans.

