Owasco: Fostering dog a heartwarming experience

In early December, an injured dog was found outside in a dog crate at a veterinarian's office in Rochester. Taken inside out of the elements, upon examination, the small male black terrier was found to have a broken pelvis and tail. Was he hit by a car? The vet would never know. Whoever left him outside cared enough to take him where he could be helped or euthanized. He was soon transferred to Lollypop Farm, the well-known facility of the Humane Society of Rochester New York. Humane indeed, I soon learned.

The staff at Lollypop cared for the dog for one month. In the beginning, he could not even walk. They kept the dog isolated and quiet so his pelvis could heal. He was placed on medication. One was to reduce the swelling and inflammation, the other was a sedative.

Quiet, and no excitement was needed.

Before Christmas, my daughter Lynne paid a visit to her friend Jeanette in Rochester. They went together to Lollypop Farm. It was 10 minutes away from Jeanette's home. Lynne was looking for a pet for me. I was grieving over the loss of my cats Molly and Little Guy. My Labradoodle, Bear, was gone too.

The two retired teachers were taken to a a reception room for a meet-and-greet session with prospective pets. There, they met the recovering dog now called Patches. He was named this because of the patch of white down his chin and chest.

The dog was exuberant and happy, happy, happy — to be out of the kennel and with people. Somehow even after all he endured, he was still trusting and loving. He was eager to show this, to let you know. He would climb on your lap and wash your ears and face, his body all vibrating with happiness.

A week before New Year's Day, Lynne was called by the staff at Lollypop looking for volunteers who would take in pets over the long holiday weekend as foster parents.

I became a foster mom to Patches. He had been to two other foster homes. One lasted a day, the other two days. Both foster adults brought him back. There were children in both homes, and it was too exciting for him.

My quiet home was ideal. He now needed rest and recuperation from his surgery. He was now neutered.

We drove home from Rochester with a large bag of rubber toys, a long leash, canned food and dry dog food to last a month, and one whimpering dog in a crate.

He doesn't like being in a dog crate — I understand.

We are getting used to each other. He hasn't soiled inside the house, or destroyed the Christmas decorations all over. Patches follows me every where. Won't let me out of his sight.

He is still being monitored by the vet at Lollypop. In one month I am to bring him back for X-rays and to determine if he is ready for adoption.

Will I be the one?