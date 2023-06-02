New Beginnings Home Care and Access to Home Care Services will host their sixth annual Home Care Collaborative Golf Tournament Fundraiser at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Owasco.

The tournament is four-person captain and crew, and registration also includes food and drink tickets, cash prizes and a dinner. Proceeds from the tournament support the Katie M. Socci Memorial Fund.

For more information, or to register, visit cnyhomecareservices.com/home-care-united-annual-fundraiser, email btomasso@accesshomecarecny.com or call (315) 730-9343.