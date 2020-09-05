Owasco: 'I Remember' by Grace Lester Austin, part two

I would like to include the rest of the Grace Austin booklet this month. On Aug. 5, I excerpted the one-line memories. She mentioned many names of her neighbors, friends and church members. I have found over the years as a historian to publish as many surnames as possible. With the rapid computer search engines, many descendants will be pleased to read how Grace remembered their gr grandparents.
- 3 Partridges
- 5 Beviers
- 4 Fords
- 6 Wards
- 5 Smiths
- 1 Wooley
- 2 Houses
- 4 Tippets
- 1 Pickett
- 2 Halls
- 4 Wilsons
- 2 Hares
- 1 Garrett
- 3 Winters
- 5 Harts
- 3 Hills
- 2 Frosts
- Swans
- 6 Whites
- 5 Branches
- Kings
- 3 Browns
- 9 Shavers
- 1 Treat
- 5 Biggers
- 6 Husks
- Chapel
- 1 Power
- 9 Bakers
- 3 Hitts
- 3 Broadheads
- 7 Porters
- 11 Hands
- 7 De Witts
- 4 Reeds
- 1 Durn
- 2 Badmans
- 1 Dunbar
- Tanners
- 1 Stryker
- 1 Fox
- Hunters
- 4 Meakers
- 2 Peacocks
- Posts
- 8 Chamberlains
- 7 Drakes
- Bankers
- 3 Valentines
- 1 Love
- 2 Wells
- 1 Drinkwater
- Derbys
- 12 Churches
- 1 Case
- 1 Lockwood
- Gears
- Watts
- Ashpole
- Cooper
- Paine
- Burch
- Fisher
Out of the past
- Owasco village had:
- 3 churches
- 2 stores
- 2 blacksmith shops
- 2 meat markets
- A two-room schoolhouse
- Eltings Apple Dryer
- Austin’s Sugar Bush
- Perkins Cider Mill
- Lester’s Brick and Tile Yard
- A wheelbarrow factory (Benson Road)
- A little store and flour mill
- A saw mill
- The mill stream
- The creamery
- The Owasco Specialty Co.
- 2 hotels
- The Free Methodist Church
- A baseball nine
- A basketball team that played over M. Bodine’s store
- A vet (C. Stoyell)
- 3 stone masons (Shermans)
- Dorr Heals Tin Shop, gone now
- Dave Valentines Shoe Repair
- 2 barbershops (Chet De Voe and Claude Richards)
- 1 author (George Jenks)
- Ellinwood Barber Shop in Auburn
Their occupations
- 6 dressmakers (D. Baker, N. Elting, E. Husk, Pat Perkins, Ella Mattoon, Mary Branch)
- 4 doctors (McNeil, G. Hunsiker, Ford, Curtis)
- Contractor and carpenter (Charles Defendorf)
- Mrs. Ehles secondhand shop
- 1 architect (E.R. Austin)
- 3 telephone operators (Valentine, Hart, Palmer)
- Family carpenters (Bert and Levi Shaver, Alfred Benton Mattoon and John Watson Mattoon)
- 5 Civil War vets (A. Gere, T. De Voe, John Prine, James Prine, William Claxton)
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.
