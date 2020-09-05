 Skip to main content
Owasco: 'I Remember' by Grace Lester Austin, part two
OWASCO

Owasco: 'I Remember' by Grace Lester Austin, part two

Austin
Provided

I would like to include the rest of the Grace Austin booklet this month. On Aug. 5, I excerpted the one-line memories. She mentioned many names of her neighbors, friends and church members. I have found over the years as a historian to publish as many surnames as possible. With the rapid computer search engines, many descendants will be pleased to read how Grace remembered their gr grandparents.

What’s in a name in Owasco?

  • 3 Partridges
  • 5 Beviers
  • 4 Fords
  • 6 Wards
  • 5 Smiths
  • 1 Wooley
  • 2 Houses
  • 4 Tippets
  • 1 Pickett
  • 2 Halls
  • 4 Wilsons
  • 2 Hares
  • 1 Garrett
  • 3 Winters
  • 5 Harts
  • 3 Hills
  • 2 Frosts
  • Swans
  • 6 Whites
  • 5 Branches
  • Kings
  • 3 Browns
  • 9 Shavers
  • 1 Treat
  • 5 Biggers
  • 6 Husks
  • Chapel
  • 1 Power
  • 9 Bakers
  • 3 Hitts
  • 3 Broadheads
  • 7 Porters
  • 11 Hands
  • 7 De Witts
  • 4 Reeds
  • 1 Durn
  • 2 Badmans
  • 1 Dunbar
  • Tanners
  • 1 Stryker
  • 1 Fox
  • Hunters
  • 4 Meakers
  • 2 Peacocks
  • Posts
  • 8 Chamberlains
  • 7 Drakes
  • Bankers
  • 3 Valentines
  • 1 Love
  • 2 Wells
  • 1 Drinkwater
  • Derbys
  • 12 Churches
  • 1 Case
  • 1 Lockwood
  • Gears
  • Watts
  • Ashpole
  • Cooper
  • Paine
  • Burch
  • Fisher
Laurel Auchampaugh

Laurel Auchampaugh

Out of the past

  • Owasco village had:
  • 3 churches
  • 2 stores
  • 2 blacksmith shops
  • 2 meat markets
  • A two-room schoolhouse
  • Eltings Apple Dryer
  • Austin’s Sugar Bush
  • Perkins Cider Mill
  • Lester’s Brick and Tile Yard
  • A wheelbarrow factory (Benson Road)
  • A little store and flour mill
  • A saw mill
  • The mill stream
  • The creamery
  • The Owasco Specialty Co.
  • 2 hotels
  • The Free Methodist Church
  • A baseball nine
  • A basketball team that played over M. Bodine’s store
  • A vet (C. Stoyell)
  • 3 stone masons (Shermans)
  • Dorr Heals Tin Shop, gone now
  • Dave Valentines Shoe Repair
  • 2 barbershops (Chet De Voe and Claude Richards)
  • 1 author (George Jenks)
  • Ellinwood Barber Shop in Auburn

Their occupations

  • 6 dressmakers (D. Baker, N. Elting, E. Husk, Pat Perkins, Ella Mattoon, Mary Branch)
  • 4 doctors (McNeil, G. Hunsiker, Ford, Curtis)
  • Contractor and carpenter (Charles Defendorf)
  • Mrs. Ehles secondhand shop
  • 1 architect (E.R. Austin)
  • 3 telephone operators (Valentine, Hart, Palmer)
  • Family carpenters (Bert and Levi Shaver, Alfred Benton Mattoon and John Watson Mattoon)
  • 5 Civil War vets (A. Gere, T. De Voe, John Prine, James Prine, William Claxton)

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.

