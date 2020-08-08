Owasco: 'I Remember' by Grace Lester Austin

Grace L. Austin purchased a 15-cent composition book in 1961. She titled her booklet “I Remember,” and wrote one-line memories on its pages. She gave us a glimpse of life in the village of Owasco before there were cars, electricity and all the modern conveniences we enjoy today. When finished with her writing, she gave the booklet to the Rev. Gordon Webster.
Here are a few excerpts:
The man walking in the village with a tame bear.
The Indians selling bead work
Maud Hopkins losing her glasses while riding the steamer on Cayuga Lake
Mopping the oilcloth on the Kitchen floor with milk
Going to singing school taught by Grace Selover
Arthur De Voe riding his big and little wheel bicycle
2 saw mills
Sleeping on a corn husk mattress
Mrs. Smith’s nursing home in the old Chamberlain house. I worked there nights.
Dell Decker sliding down a hay stack, and hitting the fork handle
Mrs. Burgetts Nursing home, the Presbyterian parsonage
First Grist Mill 1789 David Bevier
First Store 1809 James Burroughs
First Tavern Cornelius Dalmanter
Ada Forbes taking a sleigh load of kids across the lake to a party and being snowed in.
Herb Kise carrying Evelyn Partridge’s Tapioca pudding in a tin pail.
Children’s Day services in the church with lots of flowers and canaries singing.
The boys stealing Frank Burgetts chickens and then selling them back to him.
The debates we had while Rev. Sergeant was here.
Ann Mcloughlin’s sugar cookies.
Bodine’s peddling cart
Mary Reynolds and her pet coon.
The skating rink in Cornelius Bodine’s field.
The men kettling the roads in the winter time.
Uncle Charlie Albring bringing the mail from Auburn in a Horse and buggy.
The whistle on Jim Kenyon’s steam engine scaring our dog Leno.
The Tin Peddlers.
The Pack Peddlers who always slept at our house.
Pat Mcloughlin’s meat cart
Grace passed away Aug. 25, 1974. She is buried in Owasco Rural Cemetery.
Her booklet was read by Grace Chase at the tri-town bicentennial meeting held at the church on Sept. 25, 1975, and is now part of the Owasco Reformed Church archives.
I could not help but think of what people will say in the future about the COVID-19 pandemic and how we survived it. Businesses, schools, churches shut down. The death statistics mounting every day. We had less traffic on Route 38A. Wearing masks with many women making them. Parents out of work and homeschooling their children. The streets of Auburn empty. We all are part of history.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!