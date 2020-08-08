Owasco: 'I Remember' by Grace Lester Austin

Her booklet was read by Grace Chase at the tri-town bicentennial meeting held at the church on Sept. 25, 1975, and is now part of the Owasco Reformed Church archives.

I could not help but think of what people will say in the future about the COVID-19 pandemic and how we survived it. Businesses, schools, churches shut down. The death statistics mounting every day. We had less traffic on Route 38A. Wearing masks with many women making them. Parents out of work and homeschooling their children. The streets of Auburn empty. We all are part of history.