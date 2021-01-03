Owasco Lake association to host invasive species presentation

Aquatic invasive species control efforts will be the subject of an Owasco Watershed Lake Association presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, on Zoom.

Dr. Paul Torrisi, president of the Skaneateles Lake Association, will highlight watershed projects to reduce erosion runoff into the lake and applied research to advance understanding of causes of harmful algal blooms there.

The presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit owla.org.

