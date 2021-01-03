 Skip to main content
Owasco Lake association to host invasive species presentation
ENVIRONMENT

Owasco Lake 2.JPG

A summer afternoon on the north end of Owasco Lake.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Aquatic invasive species control efforts will be the subject of an Owasco Watershed Lake Association presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, on Zoom.

Dr. Paul Torrisi, president of the Skaneateles Lake Association, will highlight watershed projects to reduce erosion runoff into the lake and applied research to advance understanding of causes of harmful algal blooms there.

The presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit owla.org.

