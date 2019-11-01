A presentation on "Protecting and Restoring the Health of Owasco Lake" will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.
Dr. Adam Effler, executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, will discuss current initiatives, recruitment and public outreach activities. The event is sponsored by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit owla.org.