Owasco Lake plan subject of upcoming public meeting

A public participation/outreach meeting for the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

The public will be updated on the process to incorporate the Environmental Protection Agency's nine key elements into the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan. The public will also be able to review and comment on the draft plan for phosphorus reduction.