ENVIRONMENT

Owasco Lake plan subject of upcoming public meeting

Owasco sunset

Half an hour past sunset reveals the rich, warm glow of day's end looking across Owasco Lake from the Owasco Yacht Club.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A public participation/outreach meeting for the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

The public will be updated on the process to incorporate the Environmental Protection Agency's nine key elements into the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan. The public will also be able to review and comment on the draft plan for phosphorus reduction.

To review relevant documents, visit cayugacounty.us/1244/owasco-watershed-plan.

For more information, email mwunderlich@cayugacounty.us.

