Owasco: Memories of the Carl Dickman Polar Bear Club, part one

The article in The Auburn Citizen Advertiser on the first week of January 1984 announced the Polar Bear Club of Owasco would do a dedicated plunge in Owasco Lake on New Year’s Day. It was to commemorate Mr. Carl Dickman, the founder of the group, who passed away the year before on Feb. 9, 1983. It would be the 54th dip in the lake for the club.
The preferred title for the swimmers was the Carl Dickman Polar Bear Club. The beginnings of this event went back to 1929, when the local paper reported, “Carl Dickman, an Auburn athlete, (age 23) would take a dip in Owasco Lake on Christmas Day." It later recorded there were 12 men who accompanied him. They were called “The Dirty Dozen." Their names, sadly, were not listed.
Thus began the succession of the icy plunge over the years in the outlet next to the pumphouse. It later was changed to New Year’s Day. Carl, in his genial way, saw to it that it was heavily publicized, too. The news was carried all the way to The New York Sun, across the state down to The Weedsport Cayuga Chief and The Moravia Republican Register. Crowds up to 200 walked out the pier on New Year’s Day to watch. Jan Campbell of Owasco and a Syracuse newspaper reporter shared how she told Nancy Duffy of Syracuse Channel 9 TV news, ”Be sure and get footage of the 'NO SWIMMING' sign posted on the pier.”
Carl’s personality and exuberance attracted his cohorts like a magnet. Andrew Tarby became the official photographer. He braved the cold each year to take the pictures of the boys leaping in the outlet. But it was Carl Dickman who went in first!
The “boys” are now men in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
I want to thank Todd Gaglianese for sharing the picture shown with this column. I have been in touch with some of the Polar Bears, and sincerely hope to hear from more! Chris and Larry Morabito helped me identify the members. Tim Genkos and Mark Vail were a big help, too. One article even called the group of swimmers “icebergs." The fellas think the picture was taken in 1975.
We have emailed each other, talked on the phone and shared memories. It has been fun, and I couldn’t help but think how much Carl would have enjoyed this. I am writing and preparing this article during the week of the anniversary of his death. Their memories came to me from Michigan, Illinois, Florida and locally. Because of space, I will publish their many memories in part two of this series next month.
Many of the boys joined their older brothers. From the picture, some look to be around 14 to 15 years of age. During the research, I was able to obtain many of their names. Here is the Owasco “band of brothers" who were Polar Bears: Don and LeRoy Blaisdell, Robert A., Thomas E. and Terrance J. Contrea, Fred and Timothy Genkos, Dick and Leon Gaklic, Ed and Harvey Hole, Duke, Ward and Bob Mitchell, Chris, Larry and Terry Morabito, George and Neil Vreeland, and Walter and Joe Ward.
The other members were: Bob Borza, Kevin Byrne, Bob Cartner, George Cuthbert, Joe Farley, Mike Koziel, Jerry Kilborne, John Miller, Bill Moore, Tim Ponzi, ? Porten (who came from Alaska three times), Nick Pettigrass, Bert Pierce, Tom Quigley, Paul Radke Jr., Bob Thompson, Lloyd Taylor, Mark Vail, Don Vail, Don Wager and Denny White.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.