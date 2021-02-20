Owasco: Memories of the Carl Dickman Polar Bear Club, part one

The article in The Auburn Citizen Advertiser on the first week of January 1984 announced the Polar Bear Club of Owasco would do a dedicated plunge in Owasco Lake on New Year’s Day. It was to commemorate Mr. Carl Dickman, the founder of the group, who passed away the year before on Feb. 9, 1983. It would be the 54th dip in the lake for the club.

The preferred title for the swimmers was the Carl Dickman Polar Bear Club. The beginnings of this event went back to 1929, when the local paper reported, “Carl Dickman, an Auburn athlete, (age 23) would take a dip in Owasco Lake on Christmas Day." It later recorded there were 12 men who accompanied him. They were called “The Dirty Dozen." Their names, sadly, were not listed.

Thus began the succession of the icy plunge over the years in the outlet next to the pumphouse. It later was changed to New Year’s Day. Carl, in his genial way, saw to it that it was heavily publicized, too. The news was carried all the way to The New York Sun, across the state down to The Weedsport Cayuga Chief and The Moravia Republican Register. Crowds up to 200 walked out the pier on New Year’s Day to watch. Jan Campbell of Owasco and a Syracuse newspaper reporter shared how she told Nancy Duffy of Syracuse Channel 9 TV news, ”Be sure and get footage of the 'NO SWIMMING' sign posted on the pier.”