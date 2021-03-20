Owasco: More on Carl Dickman's Polar Bear Club

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Morabito , Michigan: “My first swim was just jumping into the outlet and swimming to the steps and getting out. The next year, several of us swam across the outlet and sat on the wall, then swam back and out. We went from one minute in the water to three to five. It was definitely colder. ... Carl always had comments for each of us when we got out of the water, and always treated us to ice cream at Webster’s after the swim. It is one of my fondest memories.”

Mark Vail , Illinois: “The first year I watched. You guys have gotta be crazy! Next year I went in. Water Temperature was 38 degrees. So was the air 38 degrees. The last year I did it there were no fire rescue trucks on standby alert. There was even a black Lab dog that joined us in the swim. Afterwards we met at The Stockade and Curly’s."

George Cuthbert , Owasco: “My computer was lit up with comments about my Afro in the article. We looked forward to taking our dip to refresh us and starting off the New Year.

“One year we had to break the ice to take our dip. The following year, my friend Kevin Byrne felt to be a true Polar Bear, we should swim across the channel and stand on the wall. When we were out there, it dawned on us, we had to swim back!!