Owasco: More on Carl Dickman's Polar Bear Club

The comments came from Oklahoma, Michigan, California and locally. The Polar Bear story published in The Citizen in February brought about fond memories from the men who as boys joined Carl Dickman each News Year’s Day for a plunge in the outlet at Emerson Park, near the end of the pier next to the pump house.
I had listed 41 names gleaned from The Citizen's news stories, including 21 who were brothers. This column, or part two, contains their written remarks.
Paul Radke Jr. of California: “I’m one of the Polar Bears, or as your article states ... one of the boys. I’m also like Mark Vail a 1974 graduate of AHS and fellow Marine. I believe the picture was taken in January of 1974 because I still have sideburns and a good amount of hair.”
Denny White of Vestal: “I would like to thank you for the article commemorating Carl Dickman and the Polar Bear Club. Thank you again for bringing a smile to so many faces.”
Joe La Barge Ward, Oklahoma: “I was in the Navy when the article picture was taken. Did you know Carl introduced water skies to Owasco Lake? I even carried on the tradition of water skiing on Owasco Lake by skiing behind a destroyer in the ocean while in the Navy. Picture of me was featured in a Navy magazine. Carl was such a friend to our family. I was on the call to his home and tried to revive him. It was too late, he was gone.”
Larry Morabito , Michigan: “My first swim was just jumping into the outlet and swimming to the steps and getting out. The next year, several of us swam across the outlet and sat on the wall, then swam back and out. We went from one minute in the water to three to five. It was definitely colder. ... Carl always had comments for each of us when we got out of the water, and always treated us to ice cream at Webster’s after the swim. It is one of my fondest memories.”
Mark Vail , Illinois: “The first year I watched. You guys have gotta be crazy! Next year I went in. Water Temperature was 38 degrees. So was the air 38 degrees. The last year I did it there were no fire rescue trucks on standby alert. There was even a black Lab dog that joined us in the swim. Afterwards we met at The Stockade and Curly’s."
George Cuthbert , Owasco: “My computer was lit up with comments about my Afro in the article. We looked forward to taking our dip to refresh us and starting off the New Year.
“One year we had to break the ice to take our dip. The following year, my friend Kevin Byrne felt to be a true Polar Bear, we should swim across the channel and stand on the wall. When we were out there, it dawned on us, we had to swim back!!
“Needless to say, we greatly looked forward to the Pigs Dinner at Webster’s after our swim that Carl Dickman provided for us. This was truly the high light of the day for many of us.”
Several of the Polar Bears who commented mentioned going for Ice cream at Webster’s on Grant Avenue. A Pigs Dinner was 3 large scoops of ice cream flavors, served in a wooden trough with different sauces, nuts and plentiful amounts of whipped cream. It was a real challenge to eat all of it.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.