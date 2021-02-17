Owasco museum announces Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco will get a head start on Easter by hosting an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt beginning Sunday, March 7.

From then through Saturday, April 3, visitors will be invited to search for 50 eggs hidden throughout the museum using clues provided. There are three categories: age 5 and younger, ages 6 to 11, and ages 12 and older.

Those who record their findings and submit the form will be eligible for more than $500 in prizes. All participants will receive prizes.

Located at 6880 E. Lake Road, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or visit wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.

