The next edition of Harvesting History will feature a talk about "The Next Mr. Seward of South Street" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
Jeff Ludwig, director of education at the Seward House Museum in Auburn, will present the talk. It will focus on William Henry Seward Jr., son of the museum's namesake who served as secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln. Ludwig will discuss how Seward Jr. planted deep roots in his hometown and contributed to its growth and character in the late 19th century.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the museum at (315) 252-7644.