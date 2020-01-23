Owasco museum history series to host talk on Lafayette in Cayuga County

The next edition of Harvesting History will feature a talk about "The National Tour of Marquis De Lafayette in Cayuga County" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
Laurel Auchampaugh, historian for the town of Owasco, will present the talk.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the museum at (315) 252-7644.