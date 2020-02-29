Owasco museum history series to host talk on Tubman park

The next edition of Harvesting History will feature a talk about the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

Ranger Kim Szewczyk will explain how the Auburn site became a national park, as well as Tubman's life and work in the women's suffrage movement.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call the museum at (315) 252-7644.

