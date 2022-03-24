Owasco museum hosting annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco is hosting its second annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt through Saturday, April 23.

Visitors are invited to search for 50 eggs hidden throughout the museum using clues provided. There are three categories — age 5 and younger, ages 6 to 11, and ages 12 and older — each with a different color egg.

Those who record their findings and submit the form will be eligible for more than $300 in prizes. All participants will receive prizes when their forms are turned in.

Located at 6880 E. Lake Road, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or visit wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.

