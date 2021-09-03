 Skip to main content
Owasco museum to host program on William Seward
HISTORY

Owasco museum to host program on William Seward

Auburn in 35 objects: Agriculture museum

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center

 Sarah Jean Condon, The Citizen

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series will return to the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the program "William Seward: The Origin of an American Empire."

It will be presented by Mitch Maniccia, facilities director of the Seward House Museum in Auburn.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public; donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

