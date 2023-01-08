 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Owasco museum to host talk about Seymour Library, first librarian

Ward W. O'Hara

Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum & Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center

 The Citizen file

The history of Seymour Library in Auburn will be the subject of the next presentation at an Owasco museum's history series.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, Jan. 12, with a talk by Dori Gottschalk-Fielding, coordinator of the library's History Discovery Center. She will talk about the library, which was founded 147 years ago this year, as well as first librarian Mattie Bullard, who balanced that career with one as a musician, as well as activity in the local suffrage movement.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

People are also reading…

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

