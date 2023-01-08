Owasco museum to host talk about Seymour Library, first librarian

The history of Seymour Library in Auburn will be the subject of the next presentation at an Owasco museum's history series.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, Jan. 12, with a talk by Dori Gottschalk-Fielding, coordinator of the library's History Discovery Center. She will talk about the library, which was founded 147 years ago this year, as well as first librarian Mattie Bullard, who balanced that career with one as a musician, as well as activity in the local suffrage movement.