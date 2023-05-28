Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patent medicines of the 1800s, including some made and sold in Cayuga County, will be the subject of the next edition of an Owasco museum's speaker series.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will feature local historian Robert Norton presenting "Sure to Cure What Ails You, Part Two" on Thursday, June 8. It is the sequel to a talk given in May 2022.

Norton will highlight "the incompetence and irresponsible patient medicine business of the late 19th century," the museum said in a news release. "Liquor, cocaine, opium and other dangerous or useless ingrediencies were pushed onto the trusting public with who turned to these drug makers hoping for a cure for their loved ones or themselves for their illnesses or pain."

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.