Owasco museum to host talk on Sterling harbor, railroad

An Owasco museum's series of history talks will next feature the harbor and railroad in Sterling.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, Oct. 13, with a talk by Robert Kolsters. He will discuss the history and development of the harbor at Fair Haven and the railroad that once ran the length of Cayuga County, delivering coal from Pennsylvania.

Kolsters has studied the history of Sterling and Fair Haven for the last 25 years, publishing two picture books on the village. He will soon release a third book on the harbor and railroads.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.