Owasco museum to host talk on Tubman park's present, future

An Owasco museum's series of history talks will next feature the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, Sept. 8, with a talk on the present and future of the park. Presenting will be Jessica Bowes, the park's cultural resource specialist, and Kimberly Szewczyk, its senior interpretive specialist.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.