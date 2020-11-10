Owasco museum's Festival of Trees opening this week

The eighth annual Festival of Trees will open for the holiday season Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

There are currently 115 trees on display at the museum, and more being set up daily. The museum is also decorated inside and out for the holiday season.

Visitors to the museum will vote on their favorite trees, and several prizes will be awarded. They include $50 for first place, the director's award and the best school tree. Last year's festival included 110 trees, and attracted more than 4,500 visitors.

The museum will be open for the season from 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 14 through Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

Admission and parking are free.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. There is also a visitor sign-in for tracing purposes, and temperatures will be taken. The museum staff will be sanitizing the area regularly.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or email tquill@cayugacounty.us.

