Owasco: Naming the ghost graduate of 1940

I am indebted to five people who took the time to help. Their kindness and caring was very much appreciated. I called the Cayuga County Historian's Office and talked to Ruth Bradley, the county historian. The office was closed to visitors, but Ruth suggested I talk with Dorie Fielding at the Seymour Library history room. Ruth did not have the high school yearbooks I requested, but assured me the history room did. At the library, I talked with Dorie on the phone and suggested she look in the 1940 yearbooks for West High School or Holy Family. Most of the boys of farm families went to West High.

I then sent the pictures to them — three times. Dorie wrote, “She couldn’t open the file.” Lin Sullivan tried to help by asking me to send the pictures to the library. Three more times. They still could not open the file. The following Tuesday at the Owasco Town Hall, our town clerk, Tammy Flaherty, was the next one to help. She had me send the pictures to her. I sent the pictures to her and she sent them (on the town website) to the history room at Seymour Library. Within two hours, I received a reply from the library. Lin said, “I should be a Canadian Mountie, because I got my man. He is in the 1940 Holy Family yearbook. His name is John Joseph Renahan.”