Owasco: New York state's shortest road and the men who built it

One of my first history columns for The Citizen was in 2006. I reported that in 1850, many men listed in the census for that year built the 8-mile plank road from the town line on Havens Avenue to Owasco village. The Owasco Plank Road Co. had its offices over the village store. This road that originally followed the Cayuga Indian trails was later called Owasco Road, or Route 38A.

A large group of men was boarding in the Kelly homestead at the foot of Owasco Lake. It included a boy of 16 and the oldest worker was 35 years of age. The census listed them all as Irish and laborers. I believe that this road gang all came here and found work three years after the potato famine occurred. The youngest child of the Kelly’s was listed as born in Ireland in 1848, during the famine.

Last month, I reported how Owasco Road was rerouted and straightened. The state found it necessary to do this to eliminate the accidents that occurred repeatedly on the curve directly in the very center of Owasco village.

The in-depth newspaper search on the history of our local roads with the resultant labor conditions provided the following information. It is about White Bridge Road, or Route 437.

Did you know this road and bridge crossing the Owasco River is the shortest road in New York state? It is, and the history and labor struggle of building this road proved very revealing.

A gang of Italian workers from Pennsylvania was hired by the Brayer Brothers Co. to build the road. The men went on strike July 6, 1912, for higher wages. They wanted their daily wage to be increased from $1.25 a day to $1.50. The Auburn Semiweekly Journal headline recorded a too familiar labor story, “Italians on Strike." There are pages listing these strikes using the exact three words.

The news article said how the company men went to Syracuse and brought back a gang of “colored” men to replace the “Italians." This did not bode well with the workers, and trouble was anticipated.

My newspaper research revealed these hard-working Italian gangs of workers had a long list of labor complaints. I read of the countless attempts for justice for them from as early as 1897.

This happened when 500 Italians working on the Erie Canal walked alongside the canal from Port Byron to Weedsport. They gathered and collected support from their fellow workers laboring in the ditches as they marched, complete with bands.

These repeated strikes showed the long, sad reputation of exploitation. Their complaints were valid. All wanted higher wages; some opted for improved living conditions. One newspaper account told how they were living in shanties on site, with a “company store” charging them exorbitant prices. By 1922, the Italian laborers were still striking, but now for an eight-hour work day. It was denied, with the Brayers Brothers stating, ”All road building crews in New York state work 10-hour shifts.”

Italian road gangs were hired to work in many cities and towns across New York state and Pennsylvania. This work was on municipal projects such as canals, railroad track building, installing sewers, water departments and road building. They performed the jobs no one else wanted. This employment required a strong workforce for the backbreaking work, and the Italians and Irish locally filled the bill.

Route 437 or White Bridge Road did get completed. This was just in time for the trolleys, trains, buses and cars bringing the public to Owasco Lakeside Park.

My sympathy for them was aroused by a personal, emotional family story. My cousins (all deceased now) from a family of seven told me of the difficult times they experienced as children when their father (my great-uncle Arthur Ruetsch) was fired from his job at one of the large local factories for being a union organizer. His daughters told me how they walked the railroad tracks near their Perrine Street home, collecting and picking up the coal left by the trains to warm their home.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian

