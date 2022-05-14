Owasco: One reason to be thankful for mothers

The short note and several newspaper clippings were delivered to Michael Thierry, of Moravia, from his cousin Jeanne Lovas Romatowski. The small handwritten note said “Hey cousin, Mom kept these all the years. I thought you would get a kick out of it.”

I am writing this column on Mother’s Day, and am so thankful to all the mothers who saved and kept family clippings, many of which found their way into scrapbooks shared with me. Ladies like Bertha and Helen Cuddeback, Ivy Jones, Mabel Crosby, Helen Newell, Marcia Gere, Arlene Murphy, Ruth Probst, Dorothy Brokaw, Myrtle Glanville and Phyllis Hart, who all clipped and saved for our pleasure some years later.

Jeanne’s mother had kept the newspaper articles about her brother, Lou Thierry, receiving a designer award featuring his Dunn & McCarthy shoe designs. The Hislop store advertisement clipping showed a design of a summer open-toed sandal with a high wedge heel named Station Wagons, of the Liberated Casuals line. They came in spring colors of orange, navy, yellow, white and bone, all to attract the woman of the era. Written at the bottom of this ad, in ink, in her mother’s handwriting, was: “Junior designed these shoes."

The American shoe designer national award booklet of 1973 included many leather designers awards for pocketbooks, belts, shoes and boots of all ages. These awards were given to representatives of many companies across the United States for their innovative work. A photo of Louis Thierry, of the Enna Jettick line of Dunn & McCarthy, is found in this book. He started working for the company after graduation and continuing to work for them for 35 years. Lou quickly was promoted within two years in the pattern department, and later a model cutter.

Another small clipping, only two short lines, which was saved for posterity, was sent to Mike about his dad. The date is unknown and contains only two short sentences, announcing Lou had been named to the board of directors. As a member of the board, he traveled throughout the U.S., including New York City, Boston and Dallas as their representative, meeting in his travels the Dallas Cowboys, Howard Cosell and Ed "Too Tall" Jones.

I think how proud Jenny Lovas was (Jeanne’s mom and sister to Lou) to save those clippings, which were found among her family papers upon her death, at the age of 94. And those memories continuing to be passed on by a family member.

So, as mothers slipped on their high-heel shoes, and reached for their leather purses for their annual family Mother's Day celebration; I challenge you to take the time and share with loved ones those cherished family stories and newspaper clippings found tucked away.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Sources used in this column include The Citizen's 200th anniversary celebration book and Wikipedia.

