Owasco: Schoolhouse No. 1 at Baptist Corners

The other six schoolhouses in the area have been either torn down or converted into private homes.

Just this week, schoolhouse No. 2 in the hamlet had a garage sale. This school, built in 1892 from local brick, has been sold to a couple from out of state. The present owners “completely raised the roof” with a jumped-out three-room dormer on the back wall to create more living space upstairs. The original floors in this two-room schoolhouse were carefully restored. I cannot help but think of the hundreds of feet that walked those floors. The original No. 2 schoolhouse was located where the Owasco church parsonage is today. The story goes that the wooden schoolhouses kept burning down, hence the effort to erect a brick building around the corner!

I found a poignant connection while researching the records of schoolhouse No. 1. In 1893, Walter Guppy is a trustee of the stone schoolhouse. His daughter Laura M. Guppy was 5 and a student. In 1912, Laura was 19 and listed as the teacher! She was the faithful teacher for many, many years. Laura never married. I believe that the 44 successive years of the stone schoolhouse records were kept by her in the same careful, neat handwriting begun by her father. They were turned over to the Skaneateles Historical Society at The Creamery by the Baumgartner family.

I would like to share with you the names of the students in 1893. Their teacher was Millie Bevier: Arthur Wallace, 14; Frank Wallace, 12; Millie Wallace, 11; Mary Wallace, 7; Katie Doyle, 10; Annie Doyle, 8; Ethel Howard, 8; Vera Howard, 5; Minnie Drake, 12; Eva Lowe 7; Laura M. Guppy, 5.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.

