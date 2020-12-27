Owasco: Some hope in a year that's worn out historians

Every generation of Americans from the beginning, has had to answer for itself the question: how shall we live? Our answers, from generation to generation, in war and in peace, in good times and bad times, in small things and great things, through the whole range of human affairs, are the essential threads, of the larger American Story. There is an infinite variety of these smaller American Stories that shed light on the moral and political reality of American life — and we keep creating them. These fundamental experiences, known to all human beings but known to us in an American way, create the mystic chords of memory that bind us together as a people and are the necessary beginnings of any human wisdom we might hope to find.