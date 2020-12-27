Owasco: Some hope in a year that's worn out historians

I had difficulty gathering the information for this closing history column for 2020. Enough has been printed and said about the COVID-19 pandemic. I complied, as the state historian suggested for history's sake, to keep a file and document the outcome. This effort grew into over 30 files of various topics that would fill a file drawer. The statistics, sports, economy and business files are proving to be the largest.
Then, in the fall we had the presidential election. Prior to that, for months, my mailbox was inundated with urgent appeals for financial support and negative publicity about the impeachment; and still later the questionable results on the outcome of the election. Never had I experienced watching an election with such vitriolic scrutiny and bashing. There were new words in my vocabulary such as “Fake News,” “Social Distancing," and "Early Voting.” I was perplexed. Who can we trust? Did I keep a file on the election? Yes.
Both the fear of the pandemic and the worry over the election wore me out. I was tired of it all. I needed something to regain my positive and happy spirit. The answer came in the mail. When I read my latest issue of Imprints from Hillsdale College, this message from Christopher Flannery restored me to the hope and answer I needed. See if you don’t agree.
The Mystic Chords of Memory: Learning from the American Experience
Every generation of Americans from the beginning, has had to answer for itself the question: how shall we live? Our answers, from generation to generation, in war and in peace, in good times and bad times, in small things and great things, through the whole range of human affairs, are the essential threads, of the larger American Story. There is an infinite variety of these smaller American Stories that shed light on the moral and political reality of American life — and we keep creating them. These fundamental experiences, known to all human beings but known to us in an American way, create the mystic chords of memory that bind us together as a people and are the necessary beginnings of any human wisdom we might hope to find.
These mystic chords stretch not only from battlefields and patriot graves, but from back roads, schoolyards, bar stools, city halls, blues joints, summer afternoons, old neighborhoods, ballparks, and deserted beaches. A story may be tragic or hilarious, but if it is a true American story, it will be impossible to hear it without awakening the better angels of our nature.
Mr. Christopher Flannery closed his essay by saying, ”The American Story, still young, is already the greatest story ever written by human hands and minds. It is a story of freedom, the likes of which the world has never seen. It is endlessly interesting and instructive and will continue unfolding in word and deed as long as there are Americans. The stories that I think are most important."
In conclusion, I will continue to write about Owasco and the wonderful people who allowed me to tell their story. I have written over 168 columns since 2006, and will gladly share our history. I am so very grateful for this opportunity.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.