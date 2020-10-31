Owasco: The Herman baking adventure of 1980

Around holiday time, we get out the recipe books and prepare treasured baking items to share with our families and friends.
This is the story of preparing Herman for our Holiday Bazaar at the Owasco Reformed Church exactly 40 years ago on Nov. 4, 1980. I wanted to participate and make a little money for the church with the novel idea of selling faithful old Herman in a jar. A quart Mason jar, containing his sourdough starter mixture, accompanied by a recipe booklet, would sell for a modest price.
(I had big plans for Herman, and as someone who always undertakes any project in a big way, you will please forgive my ignorance at the outcome, realizing and understanding that my intentions were good.)
I purchased the yeast, sterilized 25 wide-mouth glass quart Mason jars in the dishwasher, got out the flour and yeast and was ready to mix up the ingredients to make Herman. This simple, prolific starter mixture would be used to make pancakes, muffins, cakes and all kinds of bread. It depended on what you added to the starter or Herman. The intrigue and fun increased when it was shared.
I thought of Herman as a gentle genie, working his magic for the busy housewives in the community. He turned out to be a monster, an ogre, swelling his power and overtaking my kitchen, even overlapping into the living room and cellar!
My venture became a catastrophe looming at the corners of our village. I still get the chills thinking of it.
Our Holiday Bazaar would feature different booths held at the firehouse in the village. There would be a toy shoppe, a florist booth, even a country store selling blocks of cheese, candy, etc. But the bakery would always be a popular sellout, featuring pies, cakes, cookies and breads. I envisioned what a hit Herman would be with the ladies of the community — working his magic in their kitchens.
On a cold day the third of November (a day before the weekend bazaar), I called neighbor Pam Grondin to come up the road and help me. We mixed the flour, added the yeast and other ingredients, filled each jar with two cups of the mixture and waited. We had set up a table in the living room by the woodstove, following the instructions to place the jars in a warm place.
That was a big mistake.
Herman was very happy in the hot sterilized jars, next to the radiant heat of the warm wood stove. He began to grow and swell, reaching over the tops of the wide mouth jars! Pam began running back and forth to the kitchen carrying two jars at a time, murmuring in her haste. I took them from her and raced downstairs to the cellar, placing them on the top of the chest freezer in the freezer room, hoping that being in this cool, dark room would stop the growth in the 25 jars.
We both were in a panic, in crisis mode big-time.
I dreaded to look down the cellar stairs, fearful of what I would see. I was reminded of the quaint children’s story of my childhood of the porridge growing and overflowing the little cottage and filling the village streets with porridge.
Would the swelling slow down? Worse yet, I was scheduled to go to work at 3 p.m. at the Auburn Nursing Home!
In desperation, I called my neighbors. They both were members of the church guild and also working in their homes on our Holiday Bazaar. Would they help? Please rescue me! Our numbers grew (like Herman), for now there were Martin Road, Valentine Road, and Route 38A women keeping jars of Herman. I delivered the jars, kept a few. Sharon Williams and Judy Prine each took a large plastic laundry basket of jars of Herman in their homes to watch over until the sale next day.
Pam went home to rest, and I went into Auburn to work.
After the bazaar, Herman ideally would settle down in different homes in a refrigerator, be stirred each day and fed every five days, and cheerfully be used in their baking. As he grew, the recipe called for a cup of the mixture to be shared. I am sure this story was told over and over again at the bakery booth. I would like to add that after 40 years, Sharon Williams still breaks out laughing when I mention Herman.
Here’s Herman! This is your recipe. Please start it, share it and, especially, smile. If you wish to have the little cookbook of recipes, please write to the Owasco Reformed Church Guild, 5105 Route 38A, Auburn, New York, 13021-8733. For a small donation made out to the church, including the postage, it will be sent to you.
Here's Herman:
Combine 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon yeast (dry or cake) in 1/3 cup warm water (warm, not hot!) and add 3/4 cup whole wheat flour. Stir a few times, cover and leave it in a warm place for a few hours. After a few hours, the starter will be light and fluffy.
The starter can be now stored in a clean, covered jar or crock in the refrigerator. This portion of the starter that is saved before each new batch of bread is mixed and stored in the refrigerator is called the primary starter.
To bake, more dough mixture must be made. Empty starter contents in a 4-quart bowl add 4 cups of whole wheat flour and 2 1/2 cups warm water. Set aside for a few hours before baking loaves to allow the yeast to work. Reserve 1 cup of the mixture and store in refrigerator to continue Herman. To bake two loaves, put mixture on floured surface. Divide into two parts and knead each. Put in loaf pans to double in size. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Other uses from your starter can be biscuits, pancakes, all kinds of bread, rolls, cakes and steamed holiday cakes.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.
