Owasco: The Herman baking adventure of 1980

Our Holiday Bazaar would feature different booths held at the firehouse in the village. There would be a toy shoppe, a florist booth, even a country store selling blocks of cheese, candy, etc. But the bakery would always be a popular sellout, featuring pies, cakes, cookies and breads. I envisioned what a hit Herman would be with the ladies of the community — working his magic in their kitchens.

On a cold day the third of November (a day before the weekend bazaar), I called neighbor Pam Grondin to come up the road and help me. We mixed the flour, added the yeast and other ingredients, filled each jar with two cups of the mixture and waited. We had set up a table in the living room by the woodstove, following the instructions to place the jars in a warm place.

That was a big mistake.

Herman was very happy in the hot sterilized jars, next to the radiant heat of the warm wood stove. He began to grow and swell, reaching over the tops of the wide mouth jars! Pam began running back and forth to the kitchen carrying two jars at a time, murmuring in her haste. I took them from her and raced downstairs to the cellar, placing them on the top of the chest freezer in the freezer room, hoping that being in this cool, dark room would stop the growth in the 25 jars.

We both were in a panic, in crisis mode big-time.